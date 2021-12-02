There are two trees within a block from one another in Whitestone that neighbors fear are on the brink of falling, but the Parks Department says neither is at immediate risk.
Both have been given a priority rating C for removal and have been inspected within the past six months, a spokesperson for the department told the Chronicle.
But civic leaders worry that’s not good enough.
“I love trees, I love that they’re planting trees, but trees can also be dangerous if they don’t maintain them. That’s the bad thing,” said Marlene Cody, the Whitestone Taxpayers Civic Association vice president.
Cody had been calling 311 and her elected officials’ offices for two and five years, respectively, over two particular trees: a littleleaf linden, located in front of a 147 Place home, and a Norway maple, located on the corner of 147th Place and Third Avenue.
The homeowner whose property lies behind the littleleaf linden has been asking Parks to take down the tree since 2017. She wants to lay cement in her driveway and the connecting sidewalk, which has been uprooted by another tree next to the littleleaf linden, but doesn’t want to begin until the tree is removed. At the time, it was given a D rating, but after urging by Cody and Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), the Parks Forestry Inspector assessed the tree in June and bumped it up to a C.
“I call it the Addams Family tree because there has never been leaves on this tree,” Cody said.
Cody was there with the inspector at the time of his visit, and said he told her the tree was “definitely dead,” leaving her and the homeowner to question why they have to wait for the rating to reach A before they could chop it down.
Parks said it conducts tens of thousands of inspections on its trees every year. Priority categories for removal range from A through D, with A being the most critical and time-sensitive. The ratings are based on the likelihood of tree failure, meaning broken or hanging branches or cracks in the trunk; the likelihood of a tree failure impacting its environment; and the consequences of the impact, particularly whether it could cause injury to people or damage property.
Parks completes work on all Category A cases before addressing those with lower priority ratings.
Civic President Kim Cody challenged that system by pointing to the Third Avenue Norway maple, which he attested is infested by “big black ants.”
He and Marlene have been reporting that tree since 2019. A large branch of the tree had been knocked down some time ago, making the hollow pathways created by the ants visible. Kim suspects that Parks won’t give the tree a more urgent rating until the Norway maple no longer grows leaves, which it continues to do.
“Their train of thought about the tree is, it’s not dead,” he said. “Then they wait until it falls.”
Marlene said the trees are just two among many around Whitestone that should be taken down immediately.
The most frustrating part for the Codys is that the homeowners can’t take matters into their own hands without facing a massive penalty.
“If a wind comes and a kid’s playing ball or walking their dog, that thing can land on somebody’s head,” Marlene said about another tree.
