Ozone Park resident Joe Maldonado said that he has been calling 311 about an unhealthy tree on Woodhaven Boulevard between Liberty and 103rd avenues for about a half decade — placing at least one of those calls over the past year.
It was one of many trees in his neighborhood that Maldonado had called about, including a few others near his property at the intersection of the boulevard and 97th Avenue. He said he could tell that the tree near 103rd was rotting from the inside, but when the Parks Department sent an arborist to check on it, he was told not to worry.
“He looks up at the tree and he says the tree’s got branches on it. ‘It’s OK.’ The whole tree was hollow and rotted from the inside,” Maldonado said.
Then Tropical Storm Isaias hit South Queens and proved Parks’ diagnosis to be dangerously wrong.
The trunk of the tree that Maldonado had cited cracked open and crashed down directly onto the roof of a truck on the side of the road. When he approached a group of men who had called 911, they told him the driver had been sent to the hospital.
The tree is one of the 3,370 managed by the Parks Department that came down during Isaias across the city, agency official Jennifer Greenfeld said at a City Council hearing on the storm. Though Parks and Con Ed have insisted that the storm’s fierce winds downed perfectly healthy trees in addition to sickly ones, South Queens legislators and expert arborists say it’s the rotten ones they’re concerned about.
Woodhaven’s Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) has said that from what he saw, 95 percent of the trees that came down in the neighborhood showed signs of poor health.
Holden’s observations agree with those of Maldonado, whose photographs of Isaias’ damage in Ozone Park clearly detail the hollowed-out trunks, blackened by fungus, in half a dozen trees, which snapped in at their base along a five-block stretch of Woodhaven Boulevard.
Carsten Glaeser, an arborist with 25 years of experience, said that he thinks the state of South Queens’ extensive tree damage shows that the Parks Department inspections are not effective at identifying disease.
“If you have a skilled inspector who knows what he’s looking for, you could find things that are going to trigger a response,” Glaeser, of Flushing, told the Chronicle.
The urban environment exacerbates interior wood decay, which primarily consists of fungal growth that digests wood within tree trunks and branches, weakening them and opening up large hollows.
Poor tree health presents a major problem for extreme wind events like Isaias. The damages caused by the storm spawned from its 70-mile-per-hour winds, which swept the city battering trees and knocking down power lines for over 73,000 Queens residents.
That is particularly true for South Queens Community Districts 10, 12 and 13, which have consistently ranked to have the most outages for years, according to Community Board 10 Chairwoman Betty Braton.
To help crack down on poor tree health, Glaeser said that a Parks inspection needs to include “sounding,” a mallet-based test that measures trunk resonance to check for hollows.
“We take the safety of New Yorkers seriously, and our trained expert foresters work diligently year-round to inspect and care for our city’s trees — we utilize state-of-the-art methodology and a robust risk inspection protocol to determine tree health,” Parks spokesperson Dan Kastantis said, adding that the department expects to complete over 55,000 inspections this year.
Parks inspects trees either over a seven-year pruning cycle, or based on 311 requests. The inspection assesses three categories: likelihood of tree failure, likelihood of impact and consequence of impact. To conduct the inspections, it employs both internal expert arborists and consultant arborists.
But Glaeser said that obtaining arborist certification does not itself require a deep enough knowledge to diagnose many of the problems he sees in New York City’s street trees. The title is an industry certification, as opposed to a state license, which might require more rigor.
If Parks’ inspection cycle leaves South Queens vulnerable now, budget cuts will not help. The fiscal 2021 plan includes a reduction of $7.2 million for tree pruning contracts and a $1.5 million reduction for tree stump removal contracts, according to Parks.
“My question is this: Why are so many trees left in these defective states?” asked Glaeser. “If you had a man-made structure and there was some defect in the concrete work, there would be a serious lawsuit.”
