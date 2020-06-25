On his way to a meeting in the Rockaways earlier this month, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) saw a crew from the city Department of Transportation cleaning up the piles of litter that keep accumulating along the approach to the bridge in Howard Beach named after his late father.
“I turned to my press secretary and said: ‘Hey, look at that.’ A couple of days later, I got my first call,” he told the Chronicle.
It was from a Howard Beach resident complaining that the roadside was again covered in trash.
Drivers may not notice the mess as they whiz by that stretch of Cross Bay Boulevard on their way over the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge, named for the late congressman from Ozone Park, headed for the beaches at the Rockaways.
But residents of Howard Beach have lived with the eyesore for years.
Trash — some of it careless litter, some large black plastic bags of garbage that appears to have been deliberately dumped there — has been a chronic problem, Addabbo said.
“My constituents complain a lot about this,” he said.
Which government agency is responsible for cleaning up the area between 165th Avenue — the southernmost street in Howard Beach — and the beginning of the bridge is a gray area.
The land next to the boulevard at that point is part of the National Park Service’s Jamaica Bay Wildlife Preserve. The road is under the city’s Department of Transportation authority. And the bridge itself is the responsibility of the state Department of Transportation.
“It’s a no-man’s land,” said Betty Braton, chairwoman of Community Board 10, which covers Howard Beach and Ozone Park. “It’s been a forever/always problem.”
Various agencies, including the city Sanitation Department, both the city and state DOTs and even teams of volunteers, have from time to time cleaned up the stretch, Braton said.
“It’s whoever the politicians can beg or arm-twist into doing it,” she said. “But it’s usually Joe who gets the complaints because it’s his name on the bridge.”
In years past, the city DOT has dispatched crews periodically at Addabbo’s personal urging to clean up the shoulders on the approach to the bridge along Cross Bay.
“I witnessed them myself doing the work,” said Addabbo. “In less than a week, it was bad again.”
Blame for the litter falls mostly on the fishermen who use the bridge and the nearby Jamaica Bay beach to cast their lines, say Addabbo and Braton.
Keeping the area clean on a permanent basis is “tough,” said the state senator. “Maybe signage or something.”
“The long-term solution to the problem is for people to stop throwing their crap there,” said Braton.
A city DOT spokesman acknowledged in an email that the pandemic lockdown had cut into its ability to clean up the site.
“However, in light of the ongoing Covid crisis, as we begin to restart many of our operations, we are currently evaluating ways we might resume work on the bridge that will be most safe for our workers and those of our partner,” said the spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.