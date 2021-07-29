Illegal trash piles have been growing in South Ozone Park, and with them, residents’ frustration.
Aracelia Cook of the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association recently documented several of the chronic illegal dumping spots in the neighborhood, where 311 complaints haven’t stopped trash from piling up for three weeks.
“You have rats out there, raccoons out there, rodents — all these things. And that’s not to talk about the smell,” Cook told the Chronicle on Friday.
Cook reached out to the Chronicle after trying to work with the Department of Sanitation. There were two areas of concern for her — one at a residential intersection, and another along the Van Wyck Expressway service road in between Rockaway Boulevard and Conduit Avenue.
At the residential location, on the southeast side of 146th Street and Rockaway Boulevard, a large trash pile containing tires and crates sat on the sidewalk as of last Friday.
A 311 log from July 7 shows that a complaint had been “investigated and addressed,” but the trash remained there for weeks after, Cook said.
The mess at that intersection has been a chronic problem for months. Google street views from November 2020 captured a similarly sized heap sitting on the intersection.
After the Chronicle reached out to Sanitation, the agency cleaned it up over the weekend, but by Monday afternoon Cook said more trash had already begun to pile up again.
“This is frustrating and disappointing to us, and surely to the neighbors as well. We would reiterate that this is illegal behavior — and that neighbors should call 311 when they see illegal dumping and check out our award and tip,” wrote Vincent Gragnani, a Sanitation spokesperson.
On the Van Wyck service road, Cook said that piles of trash at the intersections of 111th Street, Sutter Avenue and 94th Avenue had also been there for weeks.
Cook said that she attended a meeting with a Sanitation administrator last week who had told her that she needed to look into whether the area falls under the agency’s auspices or the city Department of Transportation.
When first contacted on Friday, Gragnani told the Chronicle that the DOT was responsible, but when the Chronicle clarified that the trash buildup was around the service road, the spokesperson confirmed that it was Sanitation’s purview. Entrance and exit ramps would be under the DOT.
In all instances, Sanitation encouraged residents to use 311 to file complaints and share any information about who is behind the illegal dumping.
Additionally, Cook said that she has been working with Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) to set up cameras at some of the neighborhood’s worst dumping areas.
