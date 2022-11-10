Community Board 10 voted in favor of a “nasty letter” being sent to the city Department of Transportation after Rosemary Ciulla-Frisone, chair of the Transportation Committee, shared news that parking spots in the neighborhood will be sacrificed to the Carshare program.
“They did not come to us, the community board, to say, ‘Hey, you know, we need your help to find a location where we can do this pilot program,” said Ciulla-Frisone at last Thursday’s meeting at the Old Mill Yacht Club.
The four locations will include two in South Ozone Park, one in Ozone Park and one in Richmond Hill.
“What that means is we’re going to lose parking and we don’t want that,” she said.
The program provides on-demand access to vehicles for short-term use, designating dedicated parking spots for the use of eligible carshare organizations, according to the DOT’s website.
Chair Betty Braton agreed with one member that the agency was not asking but rather telling the board that this would be done.
“But you guys can ask me to write the nasty letter to them,” Braton quipped. “Is there a motion for me to do that?”
It passed unopposed.
Also shared at the meeting was news that the pilot rideshare program for seniors launched in partnership between the city Department for the Aging and the DOT has been canceled.
“We got a request from a resident asking us if she got picked for the program and when [District Manager Karen Peterson] inquired about that, we got an email back from them basically saying that they discontinued the program due to a safety concern,” said Braton.
“It might have been nice if they told us they were suspending the program before the application period was basically over.”
Applications were due in September.
“Just sharing that with you as it is just some of the silliness that the City of New York does,” Braton added.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) gave an update and discussed an ongoing issue of fencing being cut near the Belt Parkway and 157th Avenue and 80th Street as well as along Shore Parkway.
“We’re trying to figure out with DOT — and we’ll work with the community board on this — what else can we put there. We don’t know yet but this is certainly not working. We’re spending a lot of money just to replace fencing that’s being cut immediately after,” Ariola said.
Constituents want a barrier wall like what is seen on parts of the Long Island Expressway, she said, and that has been discussed.
It is not clear who is cutting the fence or why but Ariola said that the police are aware and keeping an eye on it.
Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, said that crime is trending down but residential burglaries are up, especially in the eastern part of the precinct.
Individuals responsible for incidents on two different dates have been identified, he said, and they allegedly searched for unlocked doors and windows in the early morning hours.
He advised making it a nightly routine to lock all doors and windows and set the alarm system even if someone is home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.