Polly Trottenberg, the city’s Department of Transportation Commissioner since 2014, announced her resignation Monday.
Trottenberg was recently named as an advisor to the Biden transition team on transportation issues, leading to speculation in some media that she could be taking a job in Washington, DC.
No successor was immediately named but Mayor de Blasio said he is confident of a high-quality replacement because the city has a “deep bench” of public servants.
“I’ll tell you right off the bat, we already have the best talent,” he told the media. “We have a very deep bench.”
The administration lauded Trottenberg, the DOT’s longest-serving commissioner, for her leadership on the city’s pandemic response, expansion of cycling, better bus service, improved street safety, technology upgrades and roadway maintenance.
She said she was honored to serve the city and lead 5,800 dedicated employees.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.