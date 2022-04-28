As Autism Acceptance Month comes to a close, Transition2Success announced that it will give a high school senior on the autism spectrum a scholarship to attend Queensborough Community College in the fall.
The CUNY institution is at 222-05 56 Ave. in Bayside.
Transition2Success, a first of its kind proprietary wraparound support program, equips neurodivergent teens to be significantly more likely to complete their college degree or certificate program or successfully remain in employment, according to the organization. The scholarship portion of the program provides up to $12,000 in funding and support services over a period of two years to scholars.
Dr. Maureen Dunne, CEO of Autism Community Ventures, a public benefit corporation, is the founder of the T2S project.
Without wraparound support, approximately 38 percent of autistic students complete their college or certificate program, according to Dunne. It has been estimated that up to 85 percent of autistic adults remain unemployed or underemployed. The T2S program has a nearly 100 percent success rate for degree or certification completion and meaningful employment since 2013.
“The program ... offers a package of customized support to successfully bridge gaps where neurodivergent people are at risk of falling through the cracks — especially during the transition from high school to college,” said Dunne to the Chronicle. “Services are individualized but may include a package of supports such as mental health counseling, access to mentors, specialized tutoring, executive functioning coaching, access to transportation, technology supports and skill-building workshops.”
Dunne previously worked throughout Queens conducting free workshops to help immigrant parents with autistic children, particularly in the Flushing area.
She also serves as an advisor and special educational needs and disability expert to the Lego Foundation, which recently announced that it will invest $20 million to catalyze innovation that supports neurodivergent children.
The initiative, which will run through Feb. 23, 2023, provides funds to a cohort of 25 social ventures, organizations and enterprises around the world with an existing focus or aim to expand inclusive products and services for neurodivergent children, according to the foundation.
“There are 25 startups that are initially selected for neurodiversity and innovation in neurodiversity,” said Dunne. “The exciting thing is this will be an ongoing investment, so there will be opportunities for local companies to apply.”
The Lego Group was inspired to create the accelerator after a successful partnership last year with Play Included, a learning center that uses a Brick-by-Brick program, which teaches a learning-through-play concept for children on the spectrum with Lego models.
“Neurodivergent children are often, unfortunately, excluded from social participation,” said Dunne, who has one 5-year-old triplet on the spectrum. “There have been a number of studies that have shown the benefits of learning through play.”
To learn more about the accelerator, visit learningthroughplay.com/play-for-all.
Queens Centers for Progress, a social services organization, has a similar learning-through-play program at its children’s center at 82-25 164 St. in Jamaica, according to QCP Assistant Director Cindy Heller.
“We’re considered a nonpublic school,” said Heller to the Chronicle. “All the children that come to our school, the New York City Department of Education pays for them. Parents don’t pay.”
QCP services children who are 3 to 4 years old and neurodivergent.
“There are either nine children in the classroom or 12,” said Heller. “We have a lot of staff.”
Occupational, speech and physical therapists along with teachers are in the classroom to help children with their development.
“Some kids on the spectrum might be able to read and know numbers, but academics are not necessarily the key because a lot of that is due to rote memorization,” said Heller. “We make sure to work on all those functional skills ... a lot of the learning is through play.”
Since there is not a right or wrong answer through a more holistic learning with play approach, children learn inclusiveness, creativity, cooperation, language development, eye contact, sharing and appropriate social behavior, according to Heller.
“With children on the spectrum you have to be sure that you are treating the entire child,” said Heller.
This story has been updated.
