A $2.90 base fare for subway and bus rides is among the options on the table as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority seeks to close a projected $600 million deficit for its next fiscal year.
MTA officials on Nov. 30 put forth a plan that they say reduces costs through efficiencies, paying down of long-term debt and other means. But a combination of fare and toll increases as well as service reductions remain in play as the agency still struggles to restore ridership losses incurred during the pandemic and federal relief money is steadily spent down.
Revenue would have to increase an estimated 5.5 percent. Customary biennial revenue increases of 4 percent were suspended during the pandemic.
“Our goal is to make sure a fare hike, if any, is kept very moderate,” MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said in the Daily News. “But if the powers that be have a plan that solves the deficit ... we are all ears.”
In recent years, the MTA has tended to increase bridge and tunnel tolls in order to dampen or even eliminate the need for transit fare hikes and service reductions.
The board will met Dec. 21 to vote on a new budget. Any request for fare increases could not be approved without a series of public hearings and could not likely take effect before at least spring 2023.
In an email to the Chronicle, Riders Alliance Policy Communications Director Danny Pearlstein said leaders in Albany must not only head off fare increases, but expand service.
“Governor Kathy Hochul must use her January budget to stop the MTA fare hike and save and invest in the public transit that New York is unthinkable without,” Pearlstein said. “Riders need our governor to stabilize transit for millions who need it every day and increase the frequency of subway and bus service to meet new needs in the pandemic’s wake.
“After transit riders delivered Governor Hochul her election victory, six minute or better subway and bus service would transform millions of lives like few other policies could. In contrast to a fare hike, which would trigger a death spiral and devastate New York, more frequent service is the linchpin the governor needs to boost ridership, resilience, equity and safety all at once.”
Pearlstein may be a bit optimistic — future projections by the MTA and the office of state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli show annual operating deficits between $1.19 and $1.6 billion through 2026.
DiNapoli, in a report issued in November, said potential fare increases might have to approach or surpass 30 percent for the MTA to reach pre-Covid-19 levels of financial stability.
“[The Office of the State Comptroller] has encouraged the MTA to examine using cost and revenue efficiencies, such as better alignment of train service with demand, to potentially provide more cost-efficient service while improving farebox revenue,” the report states.
“The current target of $100 million in unspecified savings should be identified and can be expanded substantially to help close the gaps,” the OSC continued. “However, efficiencies alone are unlikely to close gaps of this magnitude, meaning more painful decisions for the MTA and its riders, via raising fares beyond historically accepted increases, finding new sources of subsidies or decreasing service to reduce costs. Each of these poses risks for the region’s economic recovery.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) was somewhat less diplomatic than the comptroller following the MTA Board meeting.
“How much more are New Yorkers supposed to take from the MTA?” the councilman tweeted. “Fair hikes (sic), toll increases & the congestion pricing tax scam should not be how this agency raises revenue. The state needs to audit them & root out any waste/abuse before passing the costs on to the taxpayers.”
