Trans activist Lorena Borjas, 59, died Monday morning from COVID-19. The news was announced on Twitter by fellow activist Cecilia Gentili, who called Borjas the “mother of the Trans latinx community of Queens.”
She came to the United States from Mexico in 1981, looking for a hormones specialist in order to make her transition.
Borjas faced some legal issues. In 1994, she was convicted of fourth-degree criminal facilitation but was pardoned by Gov. Cuomo in 2017 along with others “who are contributing members of society and face the threat of deportation and other immigration-related challenges as a result of previous convictions.” Borjas’ conviction came as she was a victim of human trafficking.
She became an activist in the mid-1990s and organized a trans parade in the city.
“Sometimes our transgender folks don’t even have the self-esteem to think that they’re worth organizing and fighting for their own rights,” Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) said in a 2018 Queens Public Television story about Borjas. “But Lorena gave them that dignity. She went out and said to them, ‘No. You’re valuable. You’re worth something and we’re going to fight for our rights together.’”
Borjas, who lived in Jackson Heights, was founder and CEO of Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo, a social organization that promotes the development of the integral, cultural and social health of trans populations in the country.
Along with syringe exchange programs for trans women using hormone injections, she ran free HIV testing programs for transgender sex workers.
In 2012, she co-founded the Lorena Borjas Community Fund, providing bond assistance to LGBTQ immigrants who have been arrested.
“We lost my friend, Latina transfeminist #LorenaBorjas to the battle against COVID-19,” state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) tweeted Monday. “She did an incredible job in our community for trans women and sex workers. May she rest in peace and power.”
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) tweeted that Borjas “was a fierce trans & immigrant rights warrior.”
Dromm recalled being honored with her by state Attorney General Letitia James.
“Such a special memory of a great woman and fighter for LGBT rights,” he tweeted Monday. “She will be sorely missed. RIP Lorena.”
