A routine traffic stop on Woodhaven Boulevard last weekend led to the rescue of a great Dane and her seven puppies, along with the arrest of a Philadelphia man on numerous animal cruelty charges.
Ravon Service, 27, was pulled over at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 in Rego Park for having an excessively loud exhaust system, according to the NYPD.
Officers Kristen Candelaria and Kevin Sheehan then saw something far more disturbing.
“Upon further investigation, officers observed an emaciated dog and several puppies in a container with no access to food, water or adequate space,” police said in response to an email from the Chronicle.
Service was charged with eight counts of torture, injury or failure to feed an animal; eight counts of neglect of an impounded animal and seven counts of carrying an animal in a cruel manner.
He also received a summons for unreasonable noise, the cause of the stop.
Praise for the officers came swiftly.
“Excellent work by your Neighborhood Coordination Officers Candelaria and Sheehan for rescuing a severely malnourished Great Dane & her 7 puppies during a traffic stop,” the 104th Precinct tweeted. “A man was arrested & the dogs were taken to an animal hospital for treatment.”
Multiple published reports state that Service was accused of attacking a Brooklyn landlord last year in the wake of previous animal cruelty charges that also resulted in dogs being seized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.