Residents from Howard Beach and Lindenwood hit Department of Transportation Queens Borough Planner Craig Chin with several traffic issues at a civic meeting on Tuesday night.
Residents at the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association meeting at St. Helen complained of drivers coming off Linden Boulevard and going the wrong way down 79th Street, which is a one way.
One resident said she has been living in that area for 62 years and that nothing is being done and that her neighbors have been fighting it.
“The only way to change that is with enforcement and ticketing,” said Chin. “So I’ve spoken to [the 106th Precinct] and the traffic sergeant. They’ve been made aware to do periodic enforcement there.”
“It’s a speedway from 79th to 88th streets,” another resident complained of 149th Avenue.
Another resident even drew a diagram of the road, which she pointed out is lacking any stop signs from 79th Street to the Conduit.
“I’ll work with [the Police Department] to get enforcement out there and then I’ll work with DOT to see when the last study was done and when we can initiate another one and ask for better measures based on the tickets,” Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) chimed in.
Chin said the DOT would look at it again and if stop signs could not be installed, perhaps speed bumps could be pushed through.
“If not ... we have to come back to the table,” he said.
Complaints continued regarding the traffic diverters installed on 156th Avenue near Stop & Shop last summer, which have led to dangerous wrong-way maneuvers to get in and out of the parking lot.
Ariola said she is still hoping that the supermarket will move its entrance to 95th Street, where a traffic light could then be installed.
She said she is working to speak with the new management there on a solution.
“We didn’t have a lot of success with the old management there ... we’re hoping we can talk to them and their corporate offices and get them to just move that over and then we can put a traffic light.”
Ariola gave updates on the asylum-seeker crisis and addressed rumors that some would be housed in nearby motels.
“Local hotels are being filled, but you know what’s not being filled? The Surfside Motel,” Ariola said.
“We’re given notifications when and if a shelter is going to open up in our district and I would be the first one to let you know if that was happening,” she added.
Jason Greenberg, a representative for Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach), echoed Ariola in saying that there also are no known plans to use Floyd Bennett Field for asylum seekers.
Pheffer Amato, he said, got on the phone with the Governor’s Office and said all federal property in her district was “off the table.”
Civic Co-president Phyllis Inserillo spoke of the importance of contacting elected officials when it comes to matters like the migrant crisis and crime.
“We have to start having our voices heard,” Inserillo said. “The letters matter, the talking matters. Facebook doesn’t matter.”
In other news, she announced that the former Chinese buffet on Cross Bay Boulevard will be a Korean BBQ restaurant.
The landlord refrained from selling it to anyone who would make it a smoke shop and instead something that would be “worthwhile” for the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.