The gifts are starting to arrive at the Queens Chronicle offices, and if history is any guide, we know the stream will soon turn into a tide.
It’s the Chronicle’s 26th Annual Holiday Toy Drive to benefit children living in shelters in the borough, and our readers always come through.
We’ve gotten some great items already from our first contributors. Dolls, including a couple that are quite tall. Hot Wheels monster trucks. Military-style ATVs with action-figure drivers. Cute knit hats with mittens attached. Soft plush animals just waiting for a toddler to love them.
The drive benefits kids of all ages, from infants to teenagers on the cusp of adulthood. It’s not their fault their families have been left homeless — or have been forced to flee abusive situations, as is the case with some — and we’re determined to make their holiday as happy as we can.
That’s where you come in. We’re gladly accepting your donations of new, unwrapped toys, articles of clothing, books and more through Monday, Dec. 19.
There are all kinds of toys and gifts out there. For the youngest children, classic blocks and mobiles help stimulate the senses. Toddlers love more complex play sets and imitations of the items big people use every day. Schoolchildren enjoy all kinds of toys, including those related to favorite movies and TV shows. Preteens and teens may put a high priority on style, and be concerned with things that show they fit in while highlighting their individuality all at once.
Our readers let their own individuality, care and compassion show when choosing what to contribute.
Gifts may be brought to the Queens Chronicle offices at 71-19 80 St., Suite 8-201, at The Shops at Atlas Park mall in Glendale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
The office is above Home Goods, at the southwestern corner of the mall complex, and one enters the building where the sign says The Offices at Market Plaza.
Donations also can be dropped off at the district offices of the following elected officials during their regular office hours:
• State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., at 159-53 102 St. in Howard Beach;
• Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, at 213-33 39 Ave., Suite 238, in Bayside;
• City Councilman Bob Holden, at 58-38 69 St. in Maspeth;
• Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, at 83-91 Woodhaven Blvd. in Woodhaven: and
• Councilwoman Joann Ariola, at 93-06 101 Ave. in Ozone Park.
Anyone seeking more information on the toy drive is asked to call the Chronicle’s Stela Barbu at (718) 205-8000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.