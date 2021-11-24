Give back to the community and spread holiday cheer with an event this Sunday in Howard Beach that will have everything from a vaccine bus to classic cars to Santa pictures.
Prima Pasta & Cafe on Cross Bay Boulevard is organizing the drive with the Pizza Dance Foundation, co-sponsored by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 28 at 161-50B Cross Bay Blvd. and is free for the whole family.
Organizers ask that attendees bring a new, unwrapped toy for the drive or make a donation to the Pizza Dance Foundation, which gives back to the community through entertainment programs that benefit the youth and elderly. Founder Tony Modica, also the owner of Prima Pasta, will be performing along with special guests.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit Perfect Piece of the Puzzle, which supports families of people with disabilities.
The event will have live music, magician Stephen Roberts, henna tattoos by Olivia Leon, cars on display from East Coast Car Association, pictures with Santa and free pizza from 12 to 2 p.m.
American Softball, a nonprofit league for people with autism and developmental disabilities based out of Howard Beach, will be participating and handing out treats.
Addabbo is sponsoring a Covid vaccine bus, which will offer Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shots, including first and second doses and boosters, for ages 12 and up.
“It is a great feeling to be part of such a large holiday event for the community,” Addabbo said in a prepared statement. “I was happy to help bring the NYC Health + Hospitals vaccine bus to this event for anyone who wants to get their first or second dose, or their booster shot. I look forward to this fun day and encourage everyone to bring a new, unwrapped toy for their toy drive for the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.