Student-run publications at Flushing’s Townsend Harris High School have some upgrades to look forward to in the near future.
Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) announced Tuesday that funding has been secured for a new media center at Townsend Harris, which will house the school’s newspaper, The Classic, and its literary magazine, The Phoenix.
“Providing students with the best resources and tools available to produce cutting edge news and media is imperative to shaping the next generation of leaders,” Rozic said in a statement. “This new room and gathering space will harness the creativity of students looking to publish their work and allow students to use their voices for change.”
This comes after The Classic helped to uncover a sexual misconduct scandal at the school over the last two school years. The paper’s coverage on the matter led to student demonstrations, and ultimately contributed to a personnel policy shift in the Department of Education.
The renovated media center is made possible by $375,000 worth of grant money, which Rozic secured through the State and Municipal Facilities Program, the assemblymember’s office told the Chronicle.
The new space will be equipped with new furniture, computers, new floors and glass walls, Rozic’s office said.
The grant will also allow for a new music tech room, which will have new computer ports installed in the floor for the desks that hold the school’s digital music production equipment.
It also provides the school with the necessary funds to upgrade the auditorium’s sound system, lighting and acoustics.
Veronica York, assistant principal of music and art at THHS, is grateful for the funding. “With the creation of a new Music Tech Room, new digital art spaces, and upgrades to the school theater, we can continue strengthening our passion for the arts and utilizing the Humanities to bring people together,” she said in a statement.
The school expects the projects to be completed by the end of the school year, Rozic’s office said.
