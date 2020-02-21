Town hall with NYPD’s Shea

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea will be the featured speaker at a public safety town hall meeting at the Robert Ross Johnson Community Life Center in St. Albans from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Shea succeeded former Commissioner James O’Neill in December. The event is being sponsored by the offices of Councilmembers Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), who serves as chairman of the Public Safety Committee, Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows).

Residents will have the opportunity to meet Shea and discuss concerns they have about public safety in the community and about the NYPD in general. The center is located at 172-17 Linden Blvd.

Other sponsors include the offices of acting Borough President Sharon Lee, U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), state Sens. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) and Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica).