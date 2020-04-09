When crafting New York State’s 2020-21 budget, the “three people in a room” had very few options, and pretty much all of them were rotten.
But Gov. Cuomo, state Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) also had a $6 billion deficit that had ballooned to an estimated $15 billion with the anticipated loss of tax revenue and increased costs connected with the COVID-19 outbreak.
And even the $177 billion spending package approved on April 2 — including a number of items and programs on Democratic legislators’ shopping lists — still seems to have something to displease just about everyone.
It also has provisions for Cuomo’s budget office to slash spending further during the year if tax revenue and federal assistance don’t meet current forecasts.
“This is a moment in history unlike any other, and government needs to function and deliver results for the people of this state now more than ever — and that’s exactly what we did with this budget,” Cuomo said in a statement on his official website. “That the legislature and the Executive got this budget done with all of these policy initiatives is an extraordinary feat, and I praise Speaker Heastie, Leader Stewart-Cousins and every member of the legislature. It would have been very easy to say, ‘Oh, this is an extraordinary year; let’s just do the bare minimum and go home.’ We did the opposite.”
As for specifically budgetary items, the agreement empowers state Budget Director Robert Mujica to plan for “across the board reductions and implement them as necessary over the course of the year. The budget also puts into place mechanisms to control spending through the year if revenues fall even further, and raise spending if either revenues come in higher than expected or the federal government delivers support that offsets the state’s revenue losses.”
Cuomo said school aid to municipalities will remain nearly flat at $27.9 billion, while Medicaid spending will increase by about 3 percent, or $500 million.
While Cuomo last week had been critical of the $3.8 billion the state is slated to receive in the federal pandemic bailout, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said in a telephone interview that the money still will make a difference.
“This was going to be a bad budget season even before the coronavirus,” Addabbo said. “We were already considering big cuts to education and Medicaid, and the federal aid has allowed us to minimize both and not have to make deeper cuts. Given what we were already facing back in January, this could have been a lot worse. This isn’t the budget we wanted, but we had to play the cards we were given.”
Addabbo also said in a subsequent press release that, just like in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and the 2009 recession, items can be restored to the budget once the state economy corrects its course.
In his constituent newsletter, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) called it a budget “that did its absolute best to ensure that all the needs of New Yorkers are met during this time of pandemic, and economic distress; even with a historical and accelerating deficit.”
The feeling was not universal among members of the Queens delegation to Albany.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) voted against two of the spending bills offered up, calling the spending plan “an austerity budget that will starve our neighbors and fill our jails.”
The senator supported many of the non-finance measures included, including a path for the legalization of electric scooters and all classes of electric bikes; paid sick leave provisions for state workers; and other labor and environmental issues. But Ramos, in a statement issued by her office, said the budget should have included select tax increases to raise revenue.
“We failed to help New Yorkers in need, who need government to help them — now more than ever,” Ramos said. “We had a chance to raise taxes on wealthy New Yorkers and help weather this storm.”
Ramos also opposed changes to bail reform in the budget that increase the number of crimes that are subject to bail consideration and give judges more discretion; and measures allowing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to ban someone convicted of unlawful sexual conduct or assault on MTA property from mass transit for up to three years.
Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) said she voted against the budget “because its revenue provisions are irresponsible and some of its policy proposals are reprehensible.”
Simotas also said the budget lacked what she said were sensible reforms to generate revenue.
“We had a host of different proposals to choose from, including a billionaire’s wealth tax, an ultra-millionaire’s income tax, a pied-a-tierre tax on luxury homes, a tax on stock buy backs or mezzanine debt [which contains a claim on assets], but the Budget did not contain any,” she said in a statement from her office.
Simotas, like Ramos, said the proposed Medicaid budget comes at exactly the wrong time with the COVID-19 outbreak not yet considered to have even crested in the state.
Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) said it was the most difficult budget she has dealt with in her two decades in the Senate “and possibly in New York State history,” in a press release.
Stavisky said the immediate need was to bolster the healthcare system and small businesses, and that compromise was necessary.
“I am confident this state budget is a responsible first step toward that recovery,” she said.
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, gave the measure a mixed review in his own press release.
“Lawmakers commendably refrained from enacting anticompetitive tax increases, reduced State’s spending on school aid, started to address the underlying structural problem in Medicaid, and benefited from enhanced federal aid,” Rein wrote. “However, State lawmakers established a new midyear modification process that allowed them to defer hard choices that this unprecedented economic disruption may require. While having such a process may be helpful given economic and future federal aid uncertainties, as designed it lacks sufficient transparency and accountability; this should be rectified in practice.”
And while Rein said the budget’s reliance on short-term borrowing is reasonable given the extension of the state’s income tax filing until July, the provision allowing Albany to convert that to long-term bonds would amount to borrowing to pay ordinary operating expenses “something which should only be done as a last resort.”
