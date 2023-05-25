Anyone looking to join the Boilermakers union will get the chance to apply come June, but spots are extremely limited. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Boilermakers Northeastern Area, Local Union #5, Zone #5 is recruiting from June 19, 2023 through May 20, 2024, but only for five positions.
Applications may be obtained from the union office at 24 Van Siclen Ave. in Floral Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. Details are available online at neaac.net. One may also call the JATC at (516) 326-2500.
Meanwhile the Finishing Trades Institute of New York seeks to recruit 50 apprentices from June 16 to 29. Applications may be obtained from the FTI at 45-15 36 St. in Long Island City, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, one may contact the FTI at (718) 937-7440.
Further details about the recruitments, and others, may be found on the internet at dol.ny.gov/apprenticeship/overview.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
