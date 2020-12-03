Anyone over 65 or whose health conditions put them at increased risk for a severe case of Covid-19 should stay home as much as possible — as should those who live with them or provide care for them, the city health commissioner said Tuesday.
“To protect yourself, your household members and your communities against the spread of COVID-19, you are hereby advised to limit activities outside your home, except leaving home to travel to work or school, or for essential purposes including medical care, grocery shopping or pharmacy necessities,” the commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, said in a nonbinding advisory notice.
Gov. Cuomo later pointed out to the media that the advisory is not a restriction. “You’re 70 years old, you can do whatever you want to do in life. My advice is be careful, and my advice is if you can stay home, that’s best. That’s my advice. It’s the mayor’s advice,” he said. “You are not imprisoned in your home.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
