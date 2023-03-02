Deadly battery fires, budding cannabis vendors, Rikers Island and school safety were the focus last Friday during the first in a series of briefings to be held by a host of city agencies.
“I think it’s important that we inform the public of what we’re doing but as long as there is fear in the city, as long as people are being victimized, I will take no victory lap,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at the virtual briefing when asked by a reporter to describe the goal of the new initiative, which will be led by Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks.
About 1,000 officers were surged into the subway system and, thanks to that and collaboration with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, ridership is on the rise, said Sewell. Fare evasion summonses are up and overall crime in the transit system is about 8 percent less than it was prepandemic, she said. Year-to-date it is down over 18 percent.
“But again, what does that mean if people don’t feel safe?” Sewell added.
People taking the same trains every day to work should see the same officers whenever possible, she said, and increased visibility in subways and engagement with commuters will continue with upcoming NYPD initiatives.
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh addressed the ongoing dangers posed by lithium ion batteries used in e-bikes and one of the two public questions that was taken was about the regulation of them, asked by PJ Marcel of Howard Beach.
Just this year, there have been 22 fires, 36 injuries and two deaths due to the batteries, officials stated.
On Jan. 20, a battery fire killed an East Elmhurst man and injured 10 others, including four firefighters, the Chronicle reported at the time.
Kavanagh said the department is working with the City Council and the Consumer Product Safety Commission to regulate them.
“Part of our outreach to the Consumer Products Safety Commission is to ask them to make sure that all devices being sold are UL-certified so in addition to us encouraging the public to buy a UL-certified device, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is also working with the administration to crack down on noncertified devices and make sure they’re not sold in the city,” she said.
UL certification refers to the Underwriters Laboratory, which is an international certification company approved by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to test and certify equipment and appliances as safe.
But there are also all of the devices in people’s homes already that they rely on for work, which Kavanagh said can be incredibly dangerous if unregulated and improperly used.
She advised to not charge them while sleeping, not tamper with batteries and not leave them blocking hallways or exits.
Recently, FDNY inspectors and the Sheriff’s Office found locations with dozens of devices and batteries.
Kavanagh shared a video of one bursting into flame in Manhattan, illustrating the “sudden nature” in which they can combust. The video can be seen at bit.ly/3YWzMkc.
The other hot topic was the proliferation of smoke shops illegally selling cannabis products.
Sheriff Anthony Miranda of the city Sheriff’s Office said that a task force started on Nov. 14 has been inspecting licensed smoke shops.
Since then, Miranda said, the Sheriff’s Office has issued 285 violations accounting for half a million dollars and 135 criminal summonses; and seized over $8 million in merchandise.
In February, there were 34 inspections throughout the boroughs. Twelve inspections led to felony arrests; two arrests led to the seizure of firearms; 399 cartons of cigarettes were seized totaling $45,000; 112 pounds of cannabis flower worth $202,000 was seized as well as 220 pounds of THC edibles worth $60,000.
“These are dangerous situations,” said Miranda. “People, the store owners and people inside the stores, are starting to arm themselves to protect themselves against robberies.”
He continued, “We do not want you to start arming yourselves. We believe there are steps to be taken to protect both the community and the location and we’ve been working hand in hand with them.”
An educational approach is taken, he said, to connect shops with the Office of Cannabis Management, illegal products are seized and corrective actions are taken. There are only three shops licensed to legally sell marijuana so far in the city but every day more illicit spots pop up, Miranda noted, encouraging the public to keep reporting them. Many market to kids with knockoffs of the brand names youngsters might typically buy.
The Chronicle reported in mid-February that, according to a law enforcement source, there are 225 illegal shops now in Queens.
“The calls are coming into the office — and it’s the hottest topic,” Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio later said at the board’s monthly meeting.
Miranda said the task force is focusing on locations where there have been reports of children overdosing or people getting sick from the products as well as those near schools and houses of worship, then taking into account community complaints.
The first question from the public was about NYPD plans for school safety, which Sewell addressed. The department is in regular communication with the city Department of Education, Schools Chancellor David Banks and the 4,000 school safety agents in the city, she said.
Part of what Sewell described as a “wraparound blanket of safety” is the safe corridor program for those traveling to and from school including by subway, and borough and precinct commanders now meeting with superintendents and principals.
Answering a question from the press regarding the closure of Rikers Island and the transition to borough-based jails, one of which would be in Kew Gardens, Banks said, “The mayor has a concern that it’s not realistic and we’re looking into it, right. But I think that the City Council passed a law stating that we have to go to borough-based jails, right, so as [the] administration, we are looking to follow the law but we’re also looking to see ... how do we follow that law expeditiously and practical[ly] as possible?”
City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina stated that the inmate population has not decreased as the prior mayoral administration anticipated.
The department has a responsibility, he said, to make sure it can hold individuals the courts determine should be in custody.
When pressed by another reporter on why Banks would be leading the public safety briefings, and how his role is different from Sewell’s, Banks, who is also the brother of the DOE chancellor, refused to answer.
Since his controversial appointment, he has not appeared much publicly.
“I’m in this role because the person who was elected mayor has the authority to appoint a deputy mayor of public safety and he believed that I should be the person in this particular role and that’s why I’m in that role,” he said. “End of story. Bottom line.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.