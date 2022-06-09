After months of persistent parent protests, Mayor Adams has finally announced the lifting of the toddler mask mandate in schools — just in time for school to end.
“I have always said that the science will guide us out of the pandemic, and because we have followed the data, which shows that cases are steadily falling, we’ve beaten back the latest COVID-19 surge,” an announcement from the Mayor’s Office today stated.
It continued, “Throughout the current wave, schools have remained the safest places for our children and beginning Monday, June 13, we will make masks optional for 2-4 year old children in all early childhood settings.”
The mayor said masks for New Yorkers of all ages are still recommended and the city will continue to make them available for students or staff who want to continue wearing them.
“I’m with New York City parents and New Yorkers can trust this administration to continue to make the proper public health decisions to keep our kids safe.”
In the beginning of March, most mask requirements were rolled back, including in public schools but not in early childhood education settings because the population is not yet eligible for vaccination.
Many questioned the science behind the mandate for a population that they see as one of the lowest risk.
Melissa Savarese, a District 26 parent who has children 5 and 7 years old, told the Chronicle back in March, “How do I explain to my 5-year-old, ‘you have to wear one, but your sister doesn't’?”
Parents protested outside of City Hall, stopped the mayor on the streets to demand answers and bombarded social media posts from him and Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city health commissioners. A lawsuit was even filed but the policy was kept in place under court order as the city appealed an initial ruling against the mandate.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) has spoken out against the mandates since they were announced.
Today she tweeted, “@NYCMayor has officially announced that the mask mandate for toddlers will be lifted on June 13. This is a great step forward for our city, and I'm confident that we'll see the remaining restrictions lifted in the days to come.”
