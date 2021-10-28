A 2-year-old Bayside girl died Sunday after she was struck by a car in front of her home.
Leilani Rosales had been standing with her mother as she removed packages from the SUV just past 10 p.m. Oct. 24 when the toddler wandered to the front of the vehicle, the police said. The driver, reported by several news outlets to be the mother’s boyfriend, began to drive off, but hit Leilani in the process.
The couple took the girl to Flushing Hospital Medical Center with severe trauma to the head, but she died at the hospital.
The death of Leilani was the second vehicular death in northeastern Queens this weekend. A 51-year-old man was killed Oct. 22 after a driver struck his car in Murray Hill. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital for severe head trauma and pronounced deceased.
Both investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
According to city Department of Transportation data, this year has been the deadliest for car accidents since 2014. The number of traffic deaths in 2021 is 17 percent higher than in 2020.
Leilani and the 51-year-old man are two of 223 vehicular crash victims who died this year through Oct. 25, according to the city DOT data. Nearly 44 percent of the victims were pedestrians, while 24 percent were motor vehicle occupants.
