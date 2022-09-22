The city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission is proposing the first increase to baseline taxi fares in more than a decade for yellow and green cabs.
According to the TLC’s proposal, which can be viewed online at on.nyc.gov/3eHHZXd, the proposed changes to the metered rate would increase 22.9 percent, though the figure does not include higher surcharges that also are in the proposal.
If approved, it would be the first fare increase since 2012.
It would increase driver revenue by a projected 33.3 percent. The same proposal would increase the flat rate charged for rides between Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport; and increase the surcharges for trips between Manhattan and both LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports.
A virtual public hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 6 also will address increases to hourly and mileage charges for for-hire drivers with companies such as Lyft and Uber.
Among the TLC’s proposals are:
• the initial unit charge would be increased from $2.50 to $3;
• the Taxicab Improvement Surcharge and Street Hail Livery Improvement Surcharge would be increased from 30 cents to $1;
• the additional unit charge would be increased from 50 to 70 cents;
• the rush-hour surcharge would be increased from $1 to $2.50;
• the nighttime surcharge would be increased from 50 cents to $1;
• the taxi flat fare for trips between Manhattan and Kennedy Airport, and the SHL flat fare for trips from Manhattan to Kennedy Airport, would increase from $52 to $65;
• the rush-hour taxi and SHL flat fare surcharge for Kennedy Airport trips would be increased from $4.50 to $5;
• a surcharge of $5 would be created for all taxi trips to and from LaGuardia Airport, and all SHL trips to LaGuardia hailed outside of the Hail Exclusionary Zone; and
• the taxi surcharge for all trips to Newark Airport would increase from $17.50 to $20.
The Oct. 6 hearing on the proposed rule will be held online using Zoom. There will be no in-person public hearing. The hearing will be livestreamed on TLC’s website at nyc.gov/tlc. To participate in the hearing, email the TLC at tlcrules@tlc.nyc.gov or call the agency at (212) 676-1135 by Oct. 5, 2022.
Speakers will not be able to sign up to testify the day of the hearing.
After individuals have signed up to speak, the TLC will forward a Zoom URL to enter in on a computer, or dial-in via phone number should one prefer to call in.
Those who do not sign up in advance to testify are welcome to view the live stream of the meeting on the TLC’s website at on.nyc.gov/2u2ZKpm.
Anyone can submit comments to the Taxi and Limousine Commission through the NYC rules website at nyc.gov/nycrules or by email comments to tlcrules@tlc.nyc.gov.
Comments can be mailed to the Taxi and Limousine Commission’s Office of Legal Affairs, 33 Beaver Street – 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10004; or faxed over at (212) 676-1102. All written testimony must be submitted by Oct. 5.
