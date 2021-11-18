The season for giving is here and events around Queens are helping those in need by providing them with Thanksgiving meals.
The goodwill and holiday cheer is being spread from Astoria to Ozone Park to Jamaica.
Darrell Craig and his organization iRock Charities is promoting a healthier spin on the typical Thanksgiving Day feast with a free “health festival” open to the public.
“We want to promote health and help build immunity,” said Craig, who owns Live Long Juice Bar in Jamaica.
The “Health-Giving Challenge” event will include dozens of vendors offering juices, immunity shots and vegan meals and snacks as well as services like mental health counseling and motivational speakers.
“We’re trying to change the narrative and get this conversation started on one of the most unhealthy holidays we celebrate,” said Craig.
The event will take place at PS 160 Walter Francis Bishop at 109-59 Inwood St. in Jamaica from 12 to 2 p.m. More information can be found at irock_charities on Instagram and at its GoFundMe page where monetary donations are also accepted.
The One Nation Foundation is also providing Thanksgiving dinners in Jamaica for the Skyway Men’s Shelter. The group is collecting funds to provide healthy prepackaged dinners.
“We are beyond overjoyed to be able to feed over 175 men at this facility this year,” the group said on Instagram. It is still taking donations on its GoFundMe page.
In western Queens, residents of the Astoria Houses and the Ravenswood Houses will receive meals prepared by local restaurants, thanks to the volunteer group Frontline Foods Queens. It launched in March of 2020 to pay local restaurants to prepare meals for hospital and frontline workers.
With its second annual QueensGiving event, FFQ is asking for donations of $20 to provide the locally made dinners. Find out more on its Facebook and GoFundMe pages and message the group to help.
The Ozone Park Residents Block Assocation is partnering with the Woodhaven Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park to deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Message the Ozone Park Residents Block Association on Facebook or email ozpkrba@aol.com to donate or request dinners or uncooked turkeys.
Joe Caruana of the Our Neighbors Civic Assocation of Ozone Park is also offering free turkeys while supplies last and serving meals with Juice 101 on Thanksgiving Day.
To donate food, stop by Our Lady of Grace in Howard Beach which is collecting for the needy this holiday season.
The church needs canned goods like corn, string beans, peas, yams and cranberry sauce as well as instant potatoes, gravy, stuffing, soup and tomato sauce. Dessert, coffee and tea and monetary donations are also accepted. OLG is located at 158-20 101 St. and is open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Donations can be made at the blue door on the side of the building.
As the church wrote on its flier, “At Thanksgiving, may you have an abundance of goodwill, the companionship of family and friends, great food and great memories.”
