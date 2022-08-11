Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 111th Precinct told the Chronicle Wednesday morning that the person allegedly responsible for slashing tires on 40 Bayside vehicles Sunday morning has been identified and had been taken into custody.
Perhaps fittingly, that suspect’s name is Dee Razor Smith.
According to Portalatin, the cars were all parked along Corporal Kennedy Street between 42nd and 43rd avenues.
Footage shows that the incident occurred between 4 and 6 a.m. Sunday, and that a white male with a bald head and a beard slashed through “at least one or two tires on 40 different vehicles,” Portalatin said.
According to NBC New York, one of those car owners had just replaced her tires after a similar incident last week.
Portalatin said the motive has yet to be determined and that the investigation is still ongoing. By press time, the NYPD’s press office had not responded to the Chronicle’s query about whether Smith has a prior record.
— Sophie Krichevsky
