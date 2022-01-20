Police are seeking information on the individual who biked through freshly fallen snow on Friday, Jan. 7, just after 3 a.m. and fired about 10 rounds at a speed camera at the intersection of 86th Street and 158th Avenue in Howard Beach.
“Somebody really has a vendetta against city speed cameras,” said Capt. Jerome Bacchi of the 106th Precinct at the Jan. 13 New Hamilton Beach Civic Association meeting. “He only hit it one or two times ... he fired at it nine or 10 times. So, where did the rest of those bullets go? Into the residential area.”
Video footage of the incident can be seen at qchron.com.
Bacchi said a $3,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. The person is wanted for reckless endangerment. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can submit tips at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or text 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577. All tips are confidential. Tips can also be directed to the 106th Precinct Detective Squad at (718) 845-2260.— Deirdre Bardolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.