Mourners from near and far came out last week to remember tragic infants Dakota and Dallis Bentley at a candelight prayer vigil held outside the Woodside Houses.
Among those attending were the Rev. Oswald Denis, center left, who led the April 26 event; NYPD Capt. Christopher Giambrone, the commanding officer of Police Service Area 9; Claudia Coger, center right, president of the Astoria Houses Tenant Association; and state Attorney General Letitia James. They are joined here by area residents.
Dakota and Dallis, twins who were only six weeks old, were found murdered in their home at the Woodside Houses April 22. Their mother, Danezja Kilpatrick, 23, has been charged with the crime and faces a possible life sentence with no chance of parole if convicted.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.