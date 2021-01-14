Borough President Donovan Richards is accepting applications from people interested in serving on one of Queens’ 14 community boards.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 19. For the upcoming round of appointments, the two-year unsalaried term of service begins April 1.
People who had already submitted a paper application prior to the launch of a new electronic application must reapply online.
Visit bit.ly/3bCAuNM for the membership application.
The online application must be completed in one session. People cannot create an account to save and continue the application later.
Those interested should have a resume or short bio prepared to upload and attach as part of the application.
Failure to meet word count requirements will result in an error message when attempting to submit it.
Community boards work in an advisory status on quality-of-life issues, land use and zoning projects, public safety and capital and expense budget items.
