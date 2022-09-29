Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) held a street co-naming ceremony on Saturday in honor of former NYPD Officer Timothy Motto at the corner of 28th Avenue and Ulmer Street, steps away from the New York City Police Academy.
Motto was a longtime police officer in the NYPD’s 28th Precinct in Harlem. Although he retired from the force in 1991, he remained active in the police community through the Police Benevolent Association and other organizations.
Nor did his retirement stop him from heading to Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001. Ultimately, however, that cost Motto his life; he died in the spring of 2021 at the age of 63 as a result of cancer related to his service on 9/11.
Motto was known for his efforts to preserve the memory of Officer Phillip Cardillo, the officer who, after responding to a fake emergency call, was shot at the Nation of Islam Mosque No. 7 in Harlem in 1972. Motto served in the same 28th Precinct as Cardillo, and promised his son, Todd, that his father would not be forgotten.
Motto made sure of that — among the numerous tributes to Cardillo his efforts bore was the co-naming of 28th Avenue as “Phillip Cardillo Way.” The ceremony was held in 2015, a year after the new Police Academy opened its doors.
It was fitting, then, that Motto’s memory would be preserved alongside Cardillo’s.
“Officer Timothy Motto was a hero and his legacy will live forever in our memories,” Paladino said in a statement to the Chronicle. “Each time we look up and see his name here on this street, we know that there is a special story to tell.”
