New York horse racing fans have been allowed to return to the track in person this week, though the reopening did not come quite in time for those hoping to catch the tail end of Aqueduct’s spring season.
Gov. Cuomo last Wednesday announced that horse and auto racing tracks can open at up to 20 percent capacity beginning today, April 22.
It also happens to be the first day of the 48-day Belmont Park spring-summer meet. The Aqueduct spring meet closed last Sunday, April 18. The thoroughbreds are not scheduled to return to the Big A in South Ozone Park until Nov. 5.
Cuomo, in a statement issued by his office, said the move is a result of the Covid-19 numbers continuing to move in the right direction.
“As the situation becomes more manageable, we’re allowing spectators at auto and horse races back into stadiums to safely enjoy great events together,” Cuomo said. “We have a long way to go before reaching a level of immunity that defeats the Covid beast for good, and that’s why New Yorkers need to continue practicing safe behaviors as they go about their daily lives.”
Spectators must show proof of a recent negative test or completed vaccination series prior to entry and are subject to the state’s health and safety protocols on face coverings, social distancing and health screening.
No details were available from Cuomo’s office as of Wednesday regarding how wagering at Belmont, which generally involves a large volume of hand-to-hand cash transactions at a manned window, will take place; nor how dining and food vendor concessions will operate.
The highlight of the Belmont season will be the Belmont Stakes, which this year will take its traditional place as the third jewel in thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.
Rescheduling forced by the pandemic last year placed Belmont first on the order.
Dave O’Rourke, president and CEO of the New York Racing Association, said his people are raring to go in a statement issued by the agency.
“The New York Racing Association, Inc. looks forward to welcoming fans back to Belmont Park this spring and to Saratoga Race Course this summer,” O’Rourke said. “We thank Governor Cuomo for the opportunity to host fans at our historic tracks for the first time since the start of the pandemic.”
He said ticketing options for fans will be announced once NYRA officials review the guidelines and protocols set forth for thoroughbred tracks in New York state.
“NYRA has dearly missed the passion and excitement that fans bring to the sport of thoroughbred racing. Today’s announcement by the Governor is one more indication that we are collectively moving toward a return to normalcy.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is chairman of the committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering. He also grew up in the shadow of Aqueduct, and said this is one more step in reopening the economy.
“I’m happy we’re moving forward,” Addabbo told the Chronicle. “I was always of the opinion that if you looked at other jurisdictions, places that had higher positive testing than we did, that we could have opened sooner, along with the restaurants and bars.”
