The Metropolitan Transportation Authority this past weekend began another phase in its road deck replacement project on the Throgs Neck Bridge.
The project team will replace the original concrete roadway base, which dates to when the bridge was built in the late 1950s, with a new lighter-weight, stronger, steel deck.
In a press release issued last Saturday, the MTA said work will go on, weather permitting, for approximately 15 months. A movable traffic barrier was in place for the morning rush hour this past Monday, allowing full traffic lane capacity during the morning and afternoon rush hours.
The work includes removing the old concrete-filled grid roadway deck and installing prefabricated steel panels using three overhead gantry cranes that can traverse all six lanes of the bridge.
Once installed, the new deck panels will be welded and bolted together, creating a continuous roadway deck surface without joints. A corrosion-resistant waterproofing and new overlay surface will be applied. Other upgrades include painting, new fire standpipe, structural reinforcement, LED roadway lighting, new sign structures and a new median and side barriers.
“We are using innovation and strong project management to advance projects faster, smarter and cheaper,” said Janno Lieber, president of MTA Construction & Development. “The prep work that began last year has really set the stage for the upcoming deck and roadway reconstruction which will improve the seismic and wind performance of the bridge.”
“Replacing the original deck of this nearly 60-year-old bridge ensures many future decades of service for this heavily used crossing,” said Daniel DeCrescenzo, Jr., president of MTA Bridges and Tunnels. “And by employing a movable barrier, we will maintain the maximum amount of traffic lanes during peak travel periods.”
During the work, all lanes of traffic will be maintained during peak direction weekday morning and afternoon periods using the movable barrier that can be shifted to allow for three Bronx-bound lanes in the morning (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.) and three Queens-bound lanes in the afternoon (2 p.m. to 10 p.m). Additional lane closures may be required to facilitate construction during off-peak and overnight periods.
All work is being closely coordinated with the neighboring Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, which is available as an alternate option for Throgs Neck Bridge customers.
The Throgs Neck Bridge, which connects Queens and The Bronx, opened Jan. 11, 1961. Average weekday traffic was approximately 120,000 vehicle crossings in 2019.
Motorists can sign up for MTA email or text alerts myMTAalerts.com and check the mta.info homepage for the latest information on this work.
