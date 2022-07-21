Jazz icon Roberta Flack, top right, was honored by a crowd that included Mayor Adams on July 16 at the St. Albans Jazz and R&B Fest at St. Albans Park.
The event was produced by the Black Spectrum Theatre Co.
City leaders and state dignitaries were on hand to honor Flack, the rhythm & blues and pop legend who has 14 total Grammy nominations dating back to 1972, with the key to the city.
At top left, the hometown St. Albans Jazz Festival All-Star Band performs for the audience. Below them, Black Spectrum Theatre board member Gloria Thomas, left, and board Chairman Everett Hopkins present awards for community service to area residents Robin Dean, Clifton Stanley Diaz, the daughter of Herb Boyd, on his behalf, and Ronnie Wright.
In the third row, left, the mayor presents Flack with the key to the city as state Sen. Leroy Comrie looks on. Next to them singer Regina Belle, with a Grammy of her own from 1994, performs with singer and actor Leon, who also performed during the show with his group Leon and the Peoples.
Above, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, left, Comrie, Councilwoman Nantasha Williams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams honor Flack with official proclamations to mark the special occasion.
At right, Belle belts out one of her standards for the crowd.
Other performers during the show included Norman Brown and Phyllis Stickney.
Attendees also saw excerpts from the Black Spectrum play “Black Love.”
— Michael Gannon
