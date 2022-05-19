Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz will honor Weapons Specialist Bernard L. Thompson, Lt. Col. Dennis Fink and ADA Capt. Bryan Kotowski during a livestreamed Memorial Day service next Thursday at 11 a.m.
On May 26, Thompson, who served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War; Fink, who served during the Vietnam War in the Marine Corps and was in the Army Reserve for the Gulf War and the war on terrorism; and Kotowski, who serves in the Army Reserve, will be honored at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Elmhurst Park, which is between 57th and Grand avenues.
There will also be a tribute for the fallen men and women who are no longer with us, with a special memorial wreath placement ceremony.
“Every Memorial Day, we gather with our friends and neighbors to pay tribute to those who gave their lives serving in the US Armed Forces,” Katz said to the Chronicle via email. “I never lose sight of the fact that their sacrifice makes it possible for me to raise my children in this free and beautiful country. Their heroism is never forgotten. We are forever in their debt.”
To watch the observance ceremony visit queensda.org/livestream.
