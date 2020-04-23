Three Queens men were arrested April 17 and face charges of violating the city’s administrative code for allegedly trying to sell medical face masks for 10 times the usual price, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced.
The men — Yuriy Borukhov, 33, Maisey Khovasov, 23, and Michael Borukhov, 23 — allegedly made a deal with a buyer to sell him 1,000 R95 masks for $10 each, but their client was actually an undercover detective with the NYPD Financial Crimes Task Force.
After about two weeks of trading text messages, the detective and the defendants met up somewhere in Flushing at about 10 a.m. on April 17, the DA’s Office said. One of the men asked the investigator if he was there to buy masks. When he confirmed that he was, they all walked to a waiting car.
Michael Borukhov allegedly opened the trunk and produced two boxes containing 240 of the R95 respirators, the office said. The detective gave the men $10,000 and the three were arrested for price gouging. Law enforcement recovered another 820 of the masks in the car, a Chrysler. Made by 3M, the R95 is a close relative of the N95 respirator that has been a focus during the coronavirus crisis
The defendants are due to appear in court on Aug. 15, when they will be charged with the code violation. The penalty is a possible fine. Since the charge is only a code violation, they will not face any potential jail time, according to a spokesperson for the DA’s Office.
“We are in the midst of a global pandemic,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement. “Thousands of people have died and medical workers do not have enough personal protection equipment to do their jobs safely. The governor and mayor have mandated that all people wear masks in public. Sadly, these 3 men allegedly thought about pocketing a profit as a result of the coronavirus outbreak by price gouging. This is unconscionable and will not stand in Queens County.”
“Exploiting people’s need to protect themselves for personal gain is always wrong,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. “It is unconscionable in an ongoing pandemic, when everyone from healthcare providers to police officers to everyday New Yorkers needs this lifesaving equipment, and I commend our detectives and law enforcement partners for working together to discover and end this scam.”
Despite the defendants’ only facing a city administrative violation, the announcement of their arrest also included quotes from two federal officials, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations for New York Peter Fitzhugh and U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge Philip Bartlett, both decrying the alleged attempt to make money off a global pandemic.
The DA’s Office was unable to immediately say which part or parts of Queens the defendants are from.
The city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, formerly the Department of Consumer Affairs, on March 16 adopted a rule making price gouging illegal for any good or service “needed to prevent or limit the spread of or treat the new coronavirus (COVID-19).”
An announcement of the new rule included this exception:
“If you raised the price of these items because it costs you more to supply them, you must provide proof to DCWP.
“Be aware that any increase must be comparable. If you paid $2 more per item, you cannot charge customers $50 more.”
The DA’s Office asserted that R95 respirators usually sell for $1 each, though a spokesperson could not say if that was a retail or wholesale price. Online, one company, Grainger, lists them at $103 for a package of 20, or $5.15 each. Another, Fisheries Supply, shows them at $91.76 for 20, or $4.59 each, and, separately, $7.59 for just one. They are not actually available from either seller, however. Several other online retailers that list them, including Amazon and Staples, say they are unavailable and show no price.
Similar masks are marked at $8 each in at least one central Queens convenience store.
