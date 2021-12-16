Three out of five abandoned boats have been removed from Jamaica Bay as part of the latest efforts to rid the waters of the eyesores that also pose safety and environmental threats.
A 35-foot boat near the marsh island of Elders West, a sailboat from Gerritsen Inlet and another boat from Canarsie Pol were all removed over the last two weeks.
This round of cleanup is the second one funded by Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), which he announced back in October. He dedicated $65,000 to take care of five boats that were identified as targets by the Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers, headed by Dan Mundy Sr. and Dan Mundy Jr. as part of a partnership with the NYC Parks Department. This follows a similar initiative in 2020.
“We all have a responsibility at every level of government to keep our environment clean, to clean our waterways and to improve the quality of life in our communities,” Ulrich said last Friday at an event demonstrating the work of the initiative, as a barge with boats piled aboard floated behind him. “And that’s exactly what this funding is paying for.”
The abandoned vessels can leak oil and fuel into the bay and damage the sensitive ecosystems around them.
“That boat in one spot rocking back and forth and moving around causes about 500 square feet of damage, killing 500 square feet of marsh,” Mundy Sr. said of the 35-footer. “And then when it moves ... that’s another five hundred. So as it moves around, it constantly is killing.”
During a full moon, the boats can rise to the surface and if a storm rolls in at the same time, the boats can be blown through the water, potentially causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage, said Mundy Sr.
Over the last 27 years, he estimates that the Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers have removed more than 400 boats, docks and pieces of marine debris gone adrift, without funding from the city.
“This is nobody’s job right now, so we’ve got to make this someone’s job,” said his son, Mundy Jr., who hopes that the work can become regular and not funded sporadically.
“It really should be incorporated into the City Council and a designated agency given some funding each year to go out and get some of this done,” he said.
Councilwoman-elect Joann Ariola, who will succeed Ulrich, promised to continue the effort.
“When we think about quality of life we think about garbage and graffiti and such, but we have quality of life in the integrity of Jamaica Bay,” said Ariola. “We are a coastal community and we have to continue this program.”
She said she would take it a step further.
“I will introduce legislation to increase fines for anyone who dumps a boat in the waters of Jamaica Bay or the waters that surround it because only until it starts to hit them in the pocket will it end.”
Ariola suggested a boat depot for people to get rid of the craft.
Nate Grove, chief of waterfront and marine operations for city Parks, said there is no place to drop off boats that owners are looking to get rid of.
“We’re really in the formative stages of trying to come up with a robust program right now,” he said.
In the meantime, there are avenues of enforcement including Environmental Control Board summonses and the enforcement arm of the city Department of Small Business Services.
“We also, within the park system, can restrict violators from using some facilities until they clear any violations that they have,” said Grove.
Boat owners can contact the Parks Department, which will work with them to come up with a way to deal with an unwanted craft because it has to be done responsibly, he said, accounting for all the materials that need to be properly disposed of and recycled.
The contract for the boat removal process is with Custom Marine, owned by Dwayne Reith.
His team usually requires about six people to tackle each vessel, sometimes including divers, who must raise sunken boats to the surface, patch them, pump the water out and assess them.
A boat that typically weighs 10,000 pounds can weigh up to three times that once it is filled with water and marine growth, said Reith. They also put down marsh mats, which are used by excavators working on soft terrains, like the wetlands, otherwise, the propellers on the boats will “act like a rake” and pull up the sea floor.
That is only half the job, said Reith. “The other half is dismantling it in a way that is environmentally friendly.” Engines, oil and contaminants get recycled and fiberglass has to go to an approved facility.
“There is stuff we don’t charge for,” he said, like storage of the boats. His company hopes for funding for this process to be more regular, too.
“There are breaks that we give the city just hoping that we keep a constant flow of work,” said Reith. “But we don’t have a constant flow.”
The project is set to continue on Dec. 20, when two more boats will be lifted out of the bay.
One of them is sunken in Roxbury Cove, near the Rockaway Peninsula, and will require divers.
The other boat is in Hawtree Basin, in Hamilton Beach, and has been inconveniencing residents since it sank following Hurricane Sandy, said Roger Gendron, president of the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association.
“We live and die by Jamaica Bay. Sometimes it’s not very friendly. We can harken back to Sandy,” said Gendron. “The more we take care of Jamaica Bay, the better it takes care of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.