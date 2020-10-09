Four firefighters were sent to the hospital with injuries while fighting a three-alarm fire at a home in Richmond Hill on Friday, per the FDNY.
The fire broke out at 93-38 123rd St. around 10 a.m. and spread quickly to encompass both stories of the house. It also damaged the house next door at 93-36 123rd St.
The Fire Department responded with 33 units, sending about 138 members to the scene, who had the fire under control by around 11 a.m.
The injuries sustained by the four firefighters were non-life-threatening, according to the FDNY, and they were all sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
No civilians were injured in the fire, including a mother and her four children who escaped the building, the RHS News Service reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
