The Queens Public Library is doing what it can to get back to business as usual as quickly as possible.
That might not always be a good thing at the Hunters Point Library in Long Island City, where the relatively new but persistently troubled building had to close for two days last week for what the QPL website called emergency maintenance.
“It is closed today and tomorrow due to emergency HVAC repairs,” a library spokeswoman told the Chronicle in an email on Friday, a reference to the building’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system.
No further details were available on the nature of the emergency, and the library was open again Monday during its regular hours for to-go service and drop-offs of previously borrowed material.
The library abuts the main plaza in Gantry State Park. During a visit by the Chronicle on Friday morning, several people dropped by only to find a sign taped to the door informing them that the building was temporarily closed.
One resident, who was returning books she carried in a blue canvas tote with a logo proclaiming it to be a book bag, is a regular who was more disappointed than upset.
“The 24-hour drop-off slot is closed too,” said the woman, who declined to give her name. “I like coming here. They have good service.”
No activity could be seen from the outside, and a plant vendor on the sidewalk near the entrance said just before noon that she had not seen anyone go into or leave the building.
The library first opened to the public 20 months ago. But the HVAC system is hardly the first unanticipated problem with the structure.
Ground was broken in 2015 for a 2017 opening, but the project required several design changes in its early stages to keep it under budget, leading to multiple delays. The building’s ornate windows — made in Germany — pushed the projected opening back to December 2018 when there was a dock workers’ strike in Spain.
Later on, walls and railings on the upper floors — though approved with the plans — proved to be too low to provide adequate safety and had to be upgraded. Cracks quickly appeared in some of the concrete flooring.
While it opened in September 2019 with an approximate cost of $41.5 million, advocates for the disabled filed a lawsuit two months later, alleging that numerous areas of the building, including a portion of the children’s section and the rooftop terrace, were inaccessible.
The Chronicle confirmed in January 2020 that the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York was investigating the lack of accessibility.
Covid-19 made the entire library inaccessible to the public for most of 2020.
