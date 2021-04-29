‘This is going to be the summer of NYC’

New York will be back soon!
Mayor de Blasio announced this morning that the city plans to reopen at “full strength” on July 1.
“This is going to be the summer of New York City. You’re going to see amazing activities, cultural activities coming back. I think people are going to flock to New York City because they want to live again,” he said April 27.
If all goes according to plan, capacity limits on stores, businesses, offices, theaters and more will be lifted. De Blasio also said the July 1 date would be the perfect time to restart 24/7 subway service.
The mayor did say the city is “below most of the thresholds that we had set to show that this city could continue to come back strong” Thursday morning.
De Blasio said he had not consulted Gov. Cuomo before making the announcement, When asked later about it the same day, the governor said he didn’t agree with the plan.
“I am reluctant to make projections because I think they’re irresponsible,” Cuomo said, stating there is no telling what will happen in May and June. “I’m hopeful the reopening date will be before that. I don’t want to wait that long. If we do what we have to do, we can be reopened earlier.”
Cuomo had revealed his own phased reopening plan on April 26, which would allow fitness centers and casinos to increase capacity to 50 percent and offices to increase to 75 percent beginning May 15, as well as large-scale outdoor event venues to increase spectator capacity to 33 percent beginning May 19.
About 3.5 million city residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but the daily number of inoculations has been dropping dramatically in the past two weeks. The city reached its peak on April 8, with over 115,000 shots administered, but it slowed each day until only about 33,500 were given Wednesday.
“But, look, we know the vaccination effort is going to grow and grow,” de Blasio said. “We got some work to do, but I’m quite confident we’ll be ready for full strength by July 1.”
Schools should be ready for 100 percent in-person learning in September, the mayor said, the same month he expects Broadway to return to the stage. De Blasio suspects the Manhattan theaters may have a delayed start-up because of production processes, but is hopeful smaller theaters could open in July and August.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) was thrilled to hear of de Blasio’s plan and released a statement shortly after the mayor revealed his plan.
“This is great news for our local economy as more people will be able to support our local businesses since our restaurants, bars, offices, stores and shops, and other businesses and facilities will be able to have 100 [percent] capacity. This will also go a long way in putting thousands of New Yorkers back to work,” Addabbo said, before encouraging those who haven’t to get their shots immediately and continue taking precautions against infection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.