Residents and lawmakers alike are unhappy with the Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens, the site of loud late night parties and a pair of summer shootings.
“It has to be closed,” Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) told the Chronicle last Thursday. “The behavior that’s going on there is unacceptable.”
She called the hotel a blight on the community and wants to see it closed.
“This hotel has been a bad neighbor as long as it’s been open,” Koslowitz said. “It’s got to go.”
Capt. Antonio Fidacaro, commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, said, “I’ve never seen this level of violence at any hotel ever.”
He has shifted the working hours and days off for his officers as he looks to have cops in the area around the clock.
“This hotel is problem No. 1 for me,” Fidacaro said.
One member of a nearby co-op board said the late-night problems started in April and came to a head in July.
“It’s become a real nightmare here in our neighborhood,” he said.
A nearby resident who lives close enough for the smell of marijuana from the hotel to drift into her home called the place an “all-night party venue.” She said the problem has gone beyond quality-of-life issues.
“The fear is somebody getting killed and it could be one of us from a stray bullet,” she said.
Fidacaro said many of the people at the hotel are in their late teens or early 20s. Sometimes there are 10 to 15 people in a room at a time.
“This is absolutely absurd,” Fidacaro said, adding, “Once the word gets out, more people go.”
Seeking an explanation, he spoke to the hotel’s manager and owner. “They didn’t seem to have one,” Fidacaro said.
Nearby residents have complained about firecrackers and bottles being thrown from the windows of the hotel.
“I’m not sure what else needs to happen for the city to take this seriously,” said Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), adding, “How many times can you a dodge a bullet, pun intended?”
The Umbrella Hotel and the Mayor’s Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.
A petition started by Kew Gardens Community on change.org named “Save Lives — Stop the Violence at Umbrella Hotel” had more than 330 signatures as of Wednesday morning.
Koslowitz, Rosenthal, Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) wrote to Mayor de Blasio last Friday requesting that a meeting take place including a deputy mayor and commissioner or deputy commissioner of the Department of Buildings, Fire Department, NYPD, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Human Resources Administration.
“These shootings and ongoing investigations are occurring amid a backdrop of quality of life disturbances including public urination, noise complaints, use of illegal substances in front of the property, littering, loitering, violation of public distancing and mask wearing guidelines and variety of other issues,” the letter said.
Fidacaro also noted the importance of having city agencies step in.
“I have an extreme sense of urgency. Do the other agencies have that extreme sense of urgency?” he said, adding, “It can’t just be the police. We need help.”
A July 3 shooting saw a teenager who was there for a party get into a verbal altercation with a group, resulting in him being shot in the leg and taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with a shattered femur. Police arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting.
An Aug. 9 shooting is still under investigation.
Fidacaro said residents deserve better.
“I think they deserve to walk through Queens without bullets flying through the air,” he said.
A protest organized by the Queens Coalition for Solidarity will take place Aug. 23 at noon at Queens Borough Hall to demand that the city “shut down this dangerous and irresponsible hotel once and for all.”
