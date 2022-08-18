The third suspect in an alleged hate crime against a white woman on a bus in Woodhaven was arrested Monday, officials announced today.
Jahnaiya Williams, 19, of Jamaica was charged with assault as a hate crime as well as other crimes.
She was arrested Monday morning within the 102nd Precinct and faces three and a half to 15 years in prison.
On July 9, 57-year-old Jill LeCroix of Flushing was on a bus to visit her mother in the Rockaways when three young Black women approached her and made race-related remarks.
“They were looking for trouble,” LeCroix told the Chronicle after the attack.
The other two suspects, ages 15 and 16, were apprehended in late July.
According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office, the defendant, along with the two minors, approached LeCroix and said, “I hate white people.”
When the bus passed a cemetery, Williams allegedly said, “I am going to kill you. This is where I’m going to bury you.”
The defendant allegedly removed a jar from the shopping bag she was carrying and threatened to hit the victim with it.
Then, Williams and one of the juveniles spat on the victim and Williams hit her in the head with the jar. She and at least one of the accomplices punched the victim several times, and the three fled.
LeCroix needed three staples in her head for the injury.
“I am committed to holding accountable those who perpetuate bias-motivated attacks on the residents of the most diverse county in the world,” Katz said in a prepared statement.
The youngest suspect is being prosecuted in Family Court and the other female’s case will be heard in court on Aug. 24.
