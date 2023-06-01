A third man was charged Tuesday with the murder of Jason Mizell, also known as deejay Jam Master Jay of the Hollis rap group Run DMC.
Jay Bryant, 49, formerly of Far Rockaway and Jamaica, was specifically charged with murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking, firearm-related murder, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, the use of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime and seven counts of distribution of cocaine, according to an indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York.
On Oct. 30, 2002 at 7:30 p.m., Bryant entered a recording studio near Merrick Boulevard with associates Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington — the other two men from Hollis who were previously charged in connection with the murder, according to documents from the USAO. As the latter allegedly pointed a gun at an individual within the building, Jordan allegedly walked up to Jam Master Jay, fired his gun twice at close range, shooting him once in the head killing him. The second shot hit a second individual in the leg.
Bryant was observed entering the premises immediately before the shooting, left clothing that had his DNA at the crime scene and not only admitted to being involved with the murder, but claimed to also be the shooter to an associate, according to the indictment.
Bryant was being held pending trial under indictment for a separate drug-related crime by the USAO in Pennsylvania. His arraignment for the murder of Jam Master Jay has not been scheduled, but the government said it can produce him for one by Wednesday, May 31, and schedule him for a status conference as early as Thursday, June 1. If convicted, he could get a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison.
