The Girl Scouts of Greater New York announced that it will distribute all cookies purchased for donation to NYC Health + Hospitals locations in 2020 to bring positivity to the frontlines.
“Girl Scouting is all about serving your community, and the best way we can help now, is by bringing joy to those who need it most — our healthcare workers and their families,” Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York, said in a prepared statement.
As of April 22, the New York branch of the organization was over 43,000 boxes short of its 100,000 donation goal.
“NYC Health + Hospitals facilities are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response, and our heroic employees are working day and night to save lives. We want to offer as many resources as possible to our health care workers so they can continue to strive and provide the best care to our patients,” said Vice President and Chief Quality Officer for NYC Health + Hospitals Dr. Eric Wei.
Those interested in making a donation can do so at digitalcookie.girlscouts.orgscout/gsgny734181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.