‘They remain ageless in our minds’: vet

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Elmhurst Park was the idea of late Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32 President Pat Toro. He came up with the idea in 2008 and the park was unveiled last Friday.

“I know he’s looking down and smiling,” said Toro’s widow, Evelyn. “Thank you for making his dream a reality.”

Former VVA Chapter 32 President Michael O’Kane said, “It was literally his dying wish that this get done.”

Borough President Melinda Katz recalled how Toro, who died in 2014, would come into her office every day to talk about the memorial. When she was on the City Council, she secured $500,000 in funding for the project in fiscal year 2008. As borough president, she committed another $2.3 million to it and it marked the final ribbon cutting for Katz before she becomes district attorney Jan. 1.

She spoke of the veterans who were given a cold reception upon returning from war “for doing only what our country asked them to do. Go overseas and fight for our freedoms and fight for our country. That is what they did. They were called upon for duty, they gave everything they had, some gave all and we are here to make sure that once and for all ... we say to you, finally, welcome home.”

Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) added, “In 1961, President Kennedy said that we’re going to pay any price and bear any burden to secure freedom and liberty around the world. That’s why we were in Vietnam. And when you guys were there, you guys did the job. Unfortunately, surprise, surprise, the politicians let you down.”

John Rowan, national president of Vietnam Veterans of America, said the memorial is very much a Queens memorial.

“You’ve got every ethnic group you can think of on that wall, probably most religions,” Rowan said. “Many of them are not citizens. They died serving a country they weren’t even citizens of.”

He also noted how Agent Orange has taken its toll in the decades since the fighting ended.

“Pat is also one of the many Vietnam veterans who, frankly, died in Vietnam but it just took him 40 years later for it to happen,” Rowan said, adding “We’re fading away quickly.”

The memorial has the names of 371 of the borough’s service members who died during the war.

“It’s so moving to see the ages: 19, 18, 21,” said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village). He also made mention of Aniello Nunziato, the brother of Juniper Park Civic Association President Tony Nunziato, who volunteered for service and was killed in 1968, three days after his 21st birthday.

“They are our brothers and sisters,” O’Kane said of those memorialized. “They remain ageless in our minds.”

He added, “I often wonder how many benefits to our society were taken from us in those years, those terrible, horrible years. How many cures for diseases and how many improvements to our society?”

The site was once the location of two KeySpan Newtown gas holders, a highway landmark known as the “Elmhurst gas tanks.” It was an area where traffic seemed to stop, according to Rowan.

“Now they can say the traffic stopped by the Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial,” he said. “And I can tell you it’s a heck of a lot prettier than the tanks were.”

When the tanks were dismantled, there was a question as to what would happen to the property. There were plans for a Home Depot.

“I think we’d be standing right now in the kitchen remodel section,” O’Kane joked.

The community wanted a park and they got it, with construction on the $20 million project beginning in 2007. The site was sold by KeySpan to the City of New York for $1.

The park opened in 2011. As a civic leader, Holden was part of the community looking for a park. He praised Katz for her work in making the memorial happen.

“This will be your greatest legacy,” he said. “I’m sure of it.”

State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said “every day is Veterans Day” and also read a quote from the late General William Westmoreland, commander of the United States forces during the Vietnam War from 1964 through 1968: “I do not believe that the men who served in uniform in Vietnam have been given the credit they deserve.”

“Today they have a memorial that they deserve,” Addabbo said. “Today they have a memorial that they earned with the blood and the sacrifice of their colleagues who stood and fought with and next to them and died.”

Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) was 17 when President Richard Nixon ended the draft lottery, or else Dromm would’ve been in service.

“One of the things that we must remember is that all of those who did go deserve our honor and our respect for what they did for this country,” Dromm said.

Two semi-circular granite walls flank the space. One bears the name of the memorial, the five crests of the military and the Vietnam Service Medal. On the inside of the wall, an etching of bamboo represents a common element of the war. The second wall provides the history of the war including key events and dates, as well as the names of the fallen, which have been placed strategically to receive sun during the day.

A section of the memorial pays tribute to the many soldiers who later died at home due to effects of the war. The granite walls, as well as the existing flagpole, will both be illuminated at night.

Inside of the enclosure sits a radial bench, and in the center of the oval, a granite map of Vietnam with key locations highlighted. The space is designed to host small memorial gatherings. Plantings have been added to soften the edge of the space.

“Please come by and visit this memorial,” Rowan said. “Please come by and remember the men on that wall.”