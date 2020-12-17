At Commonpoint Queens’ new workforce hub in Elmhurst, people are connected with training and job-placement assistance, among other resources at the site.
“What we’re hoping to do is make sure that people do not fall into a line of poverty,” said Denia Tavarez, director of business development at the center, which opened in October at 77-17 Queens Blvd.
She said the 9,600-square-foot Queens Hub, as it’s known, helps people have a better understanding of what it is they can do.
“Everyone’s very different,” Tavarez said. “Some people are more tech-savvy than others. Some people are overwhelmed. They’re not sure where to start.”
One takeway is that many of the people need help on their resumes.
“A lot of times candidates are just not selling themselves,” Tavarez said.
There are workshops to help with anxiety, acing a virtual interview, how to conduct an online job search and more. Tavarez said some people may not want to go back to the industry they had been working in.
People of all ages have sought help, from young people working in retail to people in their 60s, whose benefits aren’t enough to retire on or they still want to work and remain active.
Covid concerns have caused challenges.
“Some job seekers are not ready to look for work or they can’t because of the way the education system has gone back and forth in terms of how classes would be offered,” Tavarez said, adding it was tough for parents, especially single mothers.
There is vocational training, with participants having the opportunity to become certified in medical billing, dialysis tech, EKG, phlebotomy, home health aide, nurse’s aide, pharmacy technician, web coding certifications and solar panel technician.
Other support programs include SNAP food stamp enrollment, Medicaid enrollment assistance, home energy assistance program referrals for enrollment and legal counseling referrals.
An Advance and Earn program is for city residents between 16 and 24 years old who are not working or attending school.
Kelly McArdle, outreach and recruitment specialist for opportunity youth programs, said doing things online has been extremely challenging.
“One of the biggest problems they face is access to technology,” she said, noting that a number of them live in shelters that may not have internet access or had their cell phones turned off because of unpaid bills.
The program provides devices if a need is demonstrated, such as laptops and tablets.
Some have a high school diploma but are not enrolled in college.
“Some of them maybe took a few college credits and then, especially with the pandemic, a lot of them dropped out of college just for financial reasons,” McArdle said.
She said a lot of single mothers are in the group.
“They weren’t able to work because child care was a challenge,” McArdle said.
Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx are the three most common residences for members though some advanced training in-person sees more people from Queens only.
In-person nursing classes physically take place in Kew Gardens and a pharmacy tech program was held at the hub in Elmhurst.
If someone has to travel for classes or to provide paperwork, he or she is given a MetroCard to cover the cost of the ride and lunch is provided at in-person classes.
“The best part is always helping people, giving them a sense of opportunity and hope,” Tavarez said.
