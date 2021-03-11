Recipients for the food pantry at the Salvation Army Queens Temple in Jackson Heights were lined up early Tuesday morning.
The legion of volunteers had been in place even earlier to meet the steady demand in what had been the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Maj. Guillermo DiCaterina, commanding officer of the site and co-pastor with his wife, Arlene, said that is no longer uncommon.
“We’ll feed 80 or 90 families at the pantry today,” said DiCaterina, who has been with the Salvation Army 16 years. “Before the pandemic we would serve 100 or 120 people every day in our soup kitchen. We served mostly the Hispanic community. Now it’s more than 300, and we see them from every group — Bangladesh, China, Russia ... The need is that great.”
The volunteers have had to make numerous concessions to the pandemic. What was once a sit-down dining room now is used to prepare food for both the food pantry, which is open three days a week — “Families can come one a week,” DiCaterina said — and the soup kitchen, which operates from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On Tuesday the space was being used by volunteers sorting, slicing up and packaging bread, rolls and bagels for the soup kitchen and the food pantry.
For the latter recipients must meet with Salvation Army volunteers in the lobby of the building at 86-07 35 Ave. and show photo ID. Tuesday’s visitors received bread, fresh produce, cereal and a large nylon bag with more than a dozen cans containing fruit, vegetables and meat.
A man on line tells a stranger that the soup kitchen soon will be open and recommends that he stay and partake.
Back in the kitchen area, volunteers Flor Chamorro and Ling Cheung are joined by Arlene DiCaterina in preparing two massive caldrons of a hearty chicken soup that looks more like a stew. The chicken was donated by Chick-fil-A. There also is a huge, deep pan of waffle fries being readied for preparation.
“We have soup for the soup kitchen meal, because it’s hot and people can take it and go,” Guillermo DiCaterina said, as they are no longer having people come in to sit down and eat.
DiCaterina said it can be a challenge when helping on a daily basis with people in need if not an outright crisis.
He said in part, his faith and his calling help him through.
But he also said he takes great strength from the good that tough times bring out in people.
“Our volunteers aren’t paid; they’ve never left us,” he said. When a sewing class was forced to be suspended, volunteer Candy Pe–a, who ran the class, pivoted to making face masks for those in need.
“I’ve made 5,000 in 10 months,” Pe–a said.
