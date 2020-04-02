The death toll among Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers rose drastically to a total of eight by Tuesday morning, less than a week after the agency announced its first casualty.
On Monday afternoon, the MTA announced the deaths of Scott Elijah, Caridad Santiago, Ernesto Hernandez, Victor Zapana and Warren Tucker — five transit workers who showed symptoms of COVID-19. The announcement was shortly followed by the death of Patrick Patoir, which was reported by Transit Workers Union Local 100.
“We are heartbroken at the passing of five heroic members of the New York City Transit family. Scott, Caridad, Ernesto, Victor and Warren were all inspiring and valued colleagues, well-loved and well-respected by their co-workers. They dedicated their lives to serving the public and keeping New Yorkers moving,” NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg and Acting MTA Bus Company President Craig Cipriano said in a prepared statement.
The MTA has been forced to cut back service this week across its buses, subways and commuter rail lines as more of its workers call in sick with COVID-19. CEO and Chairperson Patrick Foye, who has tested positive himself, said as of Tuesday morning that 582 colleagues at the MTA are now confirmed to have the coronavirus. In an appearance on “The Brian Lehrer Show,” Foye said that 40 percent of train trips were canceled on Monday as the MTA was unable to staff trains with full crews.
After the TWU Local 100 warned the MTA for weeks about the need to provide transit workers with more masks, the agency announced Friday that it would make 75,000 masks available to employees.
The Queens Chronicle has compiled a list of transit workers who have died due to COVID-19 so far to remember their lives and work.
Patrick Patoir, a 33-year employee of the Car Equipment Department, died on Monday.
Patoir spent the past six years working at Pitkin Barn in East New York, Brooklyn, after more than 25 years at the Coney Island Overhaul shop, in the same complex where brother Wendell works as a machinist.
“Patrick was happy. Always smiling. Always funny. He was an excellent father and husband. He survived 1984 Lebanon — he was an ex-Marine — and he came home to die by the virus,” said his mother, Barbara Patoir-Singh.
Patoir leaves behind his wife, Marcia, and four children.
“He was my best friend. He was a great mentor to all the kids in the neighborhood. We have children in the neighborhood that are crying out and hurting,” said Marcia. “And he was very dedicated to his job.”
Scott Elijah, a pastor of the Bethany African Methodist Episcopal Church in Yonkers who supported himself as a transit worker, died of COVID-19, according to TWU on Sunday.
Elijah was a 15-year veteran of the MTA who worked with the Combined Action/Emergency Response Unit, based in Long Island City.
He had recently graduated from Alliance Theological Seminary.
“This is just horrible news. He was a great man. A family man. A strong union brother. The entire Track Division is in mourning,” said Local 100 Track Division Chairman Carlos Albert.
Caridad Santiago, 43, who worked as an MTA cleaner for 13 years in the Bronx, was discovered dead by her 16-year-old daughter on Sunday afternoon after exhibiting COVID symptoms.
“She was a wonderful mother, loved by everyone. We are all praying for her family to get through this time of grief,” said Stations Division Vice President Lynwood Whichard.
The New York Post reported that it took over 24 hours for a medical examiner to show up to Santiago’s residence to declare her dead.
“She shouldn’t be in there for that long,” her husband, Ernesto Salaam, told the Post. “She’s an MTA worker, she works for the city.”
Santiago had recently updated her Facebook profile picture to note that she was an essential worker who can’t stay home.
Ernesto Hernandez, 58, was a bus operator for 15 years, most recently working out of the Jackie Gleason Bus Depot in Brooklyn.
Transit Authority Surface Vice President JP Patafio described Hernandez as a “man who was loved and respected by his co-workers and hard worker. His death is a shock to us all.”
Victor Zapana was a Stations Department supervisor and subway system worker for almost 30 years.
Warren Tucker, known as “Big Tuck” by his co-workers, was a bus mechanic at the MTA Bus Co., assigned this year to the Central Maintenance Facility in East New York. Tucker had worked for the MTA for five years.
“All of MTA is in mourning,” Division Vice Chairman Mike Capocci said about Tucker’s death. “He was such a sweetheart. This is such a shame.”
Oliver Cyrus, 61, a bus operator out of the Manhattanville Depot died on Thursday, March 26.
Local 100 Vice President Richard Davis, who knew Cyrus around 21 years, said that a somber mood fell over the depot after his co-workers heard the news.
“The workers at Manhattanville are all very upset,” Davis said.
Cyrus had emigrated to New York from Guyana and lived in Brooklyn.
Peter Petrassi, a 49-year-old conductor, was the first transit worker to die from coronavirus.
Petrassi, a Queens man, worked out of transit operations in Long Island City. The New York Post reported that Petrassi was diabetic and had checked into a hospital March 20. The MTA announced his death last Thursday.
“My uncle Peter was the most kind loving adventurous food enthusiastic person I have ever met. I will always remember him as someone who put other people before himself,” his nephew Dylan Petrassi posted on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.