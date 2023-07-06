In a city richer in baseball history than any other, Max Rosner is one of the most influential men that most fans have never heard of.
But on July 1, the city co-named a street corner in Woodhaven in Rosner’s honor on the site where his Dexter Park hosted just about every legendary player, including Negro Leaguers, who suited up between about 1920 and 1951.
The Woodhaven Cultural & Historical Society welcomed more than 20 members of Rosner’s family from as far away as Seattle for the dedication of Dexter Court and 86th Road as Max Rosner Way.
Homes and a supermarket now sit on the land located just across the street from Franklin K. Lane High School. The bill to co-name the street was introduced by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), who was unable to attend.
Ed Wendell, president of the society, said Rosner was an immigrant from Hungary who came to the United States in 1892. He opened up a prosperous cigar business, and had a family, which by themselves would have fulfilled the American dream by any definition. But Rosner and his adopted country would have more to offer each other.
“He fell in love with baseball,” Wendell said, becoming a player and eventually manager of a semipro team before buying the independent Brooklyn Bushwicks.
“Dexter Park opened in April 1923 — this year is its 100th anniversary,” Wendell told the crowd.
The Bushwicks, who seldom traveled, hosted minor league teams, major leaguers on barnstorming tours like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Dizzy Dean looking to pick up some off-season money, and the elite Negro League teams and players of the era including Jackie Robinson, Leroy “Satchel” Paige, Josh Gibson and Oscar Charleston.
Whitey Ford from Astoria and Marius Russo of Richmond Hill pitched there before being discovered by the New York Yankees. Retired players like Brooklyn Dodgers legend Dazzy Vance would suit up for the Bushwicks when their MLB days were done.
And the Bushwicks invented night games.
“Max’s son, Herman, was a lawyer and an electrical engineer,” Wendell said, adding that most, if not all, of the early lighting systems in big-league parks were based on Herman Rosner’s system.
The stadium would host other sports — “Even polo, can you believe that?” Wendell asked. Robinson’s smashing of baseball’s color line in 1947 spelled the beginning of the end of the Bushwicks, who played until 1951.
Rosner would die in 1953.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said perhaps Rosner’s biggest social contribution was regularly bringing games between Black and white teams to unsegregated audiences. Wendell and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) spoke of Rosner’s social and civic contributions, including giving away tickets, lending out the park for community events and others.
“I found out they called him ‘Uncle Max,’” Addabbo said. “He was always looking to give back.”
Other speakers included Community Board 9 Chairwoman Sherry Algredo; Executive Director Jason Antos of the Queens Historical Society; Martin Colberg, president of the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association; Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern, which hosted a reception afterward; and John Perricone, executive director of the Woodhaven Business Improvement District.
Some of the Rosners at the ceremony hadn’t met before. One in attendance was Max Rosner, 29, of Seattle, the honoree’s great-great-grandson.
“I’m meeting relative I hadn’t seen since I was a toddler,” he said. “I knew I was named for him, and I had seen pictures of him with people like Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth.”
Rosner said he is not much of a sports fan, though he seems to have inherited some of Herman’s interests and abilities.
“I’m an architect,” he said.
Great-grandson Marc Rosner, of Tarrytown in the Hudson River Valley, wore a Bushwicks T-shirt for the event.
“It’s great that they’re remembering him, preserving this history,” he said.
