Declaring that “there is no trust between the community and the police,” Gov. Cuomo on Friday signed three law enforcement oversight bills and one banning false 911 reports based on race, and ordered police agencies statewide to reform themselves or lose state funding.
On Sunday he signed two more bills, one related to policing and another to the impact the coronavirus has had on minorities.
Friday’s new laws will allow police personnel records to be made public, ban the use of chokeholds, name the state attorney general as special prosecutor to investigate killings by officers and make it a crime to file false race-based reports with 911.
Police personnel records have until now been kept secret under a section of law known as 50-a. The NYPD already bars the use of chokeholds, though using one has not been a crime until now, and one was used against Eric Garner when he resisted arrest on Staten Island in 2014, leading to his death. The state attorney general was already charged with investigating police killings of unarmed civilians but now will have jurisdiction over any such incidents, regardless of weapons.
Filing a false report is already a crime, either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the circumstances. That bill was prompted by the case of a woman who called 911 and falsely claimed a black man she was having a dispute with in Central Park had threatened her.
On Sunday, Cuomo signed one bill affirming the right of people to record law enforcement activity and another requiring the state Department of Health to study the health impacts of COVID-19 on minorities in the state. Black and Latino people in particular have suffered a disproportionate share of coronavirus cases and deaths, especially in the city.
Cuomo signed all four of Friday’s bills at the end of his daily briefing on the pandemic and other issues. He was joined by the Rev. Al Sharpton, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers), Valerie Bell, whose son Sean was shot by officers in Jamaica on what would have been his wedding day after the car he was driving lunged at them, and Gwen Carr, Garner’s mother. He signed Sunday’s bills at that day’s briefing.
The police reform and racially focused bills come as the nation continues to confront allegations of systemic racism across society but especially in regards to policing, prompted by the May 25 killing on the street of George Floyd, a black man arrested in Minneapolis for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit bill.
Cuomo on Friday ordered all 500 or so police departments statewide to come up with detailed plans for reform in consultation with the public and enact them by next April 1 — or lose the funding they get from Albany. Problems with policing go back decades, he said.
“This is systemic reform of police departments,” he said. “This is sitting down and taking a look at exactly what they do and have been doing and looking at it through a new lens of reform and reinvention. Because this has been 40, 50 years in the making.”
He continued, “The way we really solve this is we say to every police agency in this state — I believe [it] should happen in the nation — sit down at the table with the local community, address these issues, get to the root of these issues, get a plan, pass that plan by your local government, and if you don’t, you’re not going to get any additional state funds, period.
“We’re not going to fund police agencies in this state that do not look at what has been happening, come to terms with it and reform themselves. We’re not going to be, as a state government, subsidizing improper police tactics. We’re not doing that. And this is how we’re going to do it.”
He said the departments must reinvent and modernize their strategies and programs.
“Look, it’s simple,” Cuomo said. “This is something that has to be done anyway, because what we know is certainly true is there is no trust between the community and the police. That’s what the protests have said. There’s no trust. And if there is no trust, the relationship doesn’t work. If there’s no trust, the police can’t effectively police. If there’s no trust, the community is not going to allow the police to police.”
Sharpton, a civil rights leader considered highly controversial for, among other things, his role in pushing the 1987 claim that a black woman had been raped upstate by four white men, including police officers, applauded Cuomo’s order.
“I am beyond happy to be here when I heard the executive order,” Sharpton said. “Because now, not only have we made an announcement. Andrew Cuomo has raised the bar, and I hope every governor in this country will be asked today whether or not they’re going to do what he just did.”
Cuomo praised Sharpton and credited him with pressing the issues that were addressed. “Today is because of you and your activism and all those years, and finally the people of this nation heard you, so God bless you,” he told the reverend.
The Mayor’s Office did not answer when asked via email if it had a response to the governor’s order and threat to pull funding.
But Mayor de Blasio on Sunday said the city will work to change the Police Department, during remarks he made at the Exodus Transitional Community’s Pray and Protest event in East Harlem.
“And we will take what the State Legislature began, and we will pass the laws in the city, and we will give the orders so that when an officer does something wrong you will see consequences that you will see them quickly so you can believe there is justice,” de Blasio said, according to a transcript. “We have many officers who do the right thing. We aspire to have more and more every day. We aspire to have a police force of, and by, and for our communities.
“We have shown it can change. We showed it with stop and frisk. We showed it with fewer arrests. We showed it with neighborhood policing, but we have only begun. The day when every young man of color walks down the street and feels respected, not rejected. That is the day we aspire to in this city.”
The office of City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) provided a statement when asked by the Chronicle. “This Council is on its way to banning chokeholds, making it illegal for officers to hide their badge number, and requiring an NYPD disciplinary matrix,” spokesperson Jennifer Fermino said in an email. “In addition, the Speaker is fighting for a billion dollar reduction to NYPD spending in the upcoming budget. But we are not satisfied and will continue to push for changes to reimagine policing in New York City.”
