Threatening weather, including thunderstorms and heavy rain that were forecast throughout the evening, forced the cancellation of the 22nd annual 9/11 Candlelight Vigil at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village on Monday night.
But when the final word came down from the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and those assembled began to dismantle the preparations for the ceremony, Margaret Schmidt, left, and Emma Bougiamas made sure one Sept. 11 tradition at the park remained fulfilled.
Huddled under a tent and working from cards intended for the ceremony, they read the names of all victims from the Middle Village-Maspeth area from the balcony of the 9/11 Memorial Garden near 78th Street, as now has been done for 22 years.
— Michael Gannon
