The New York Blood Center recently partnered with community organizations and the Queens Borough President’s Office to host blood drives specifically in support of two young brothers from Queens Village with a rare disease.
King and Mesiah Singh are two little boys who were both born with a rare blood disease called glucose-6-phosphate-dehydrogenase deficiency, G6PD.
G6PD causes red blood cells to break down in response to certain triggers which could be things like medications, illness or other stressors.
When the disease is triggered and the red blood cells begin to break down, the only life-saving treatment is a blood transfusion.
There is no cure for the disease, and King and Mesiah require regular blood transfusions to survive.
The boys are fighters. King was also diagnosed with blood cancer at the age of 2 — high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia — but after three years of chemotherapy and several blood transfusions, he is now cancer-free.
That success and King and Mesiah’s ongoing battles are a testament to the incredible strength of these little boys, as well as the efforts of the NYBC.
“Blood donations save lives and King and Mesiah are proof of that,” Andrea Cefarelli, the center’s senior executive director, said in a statement that urged people to donate and gave them proof that their donations are producing tangible results — they are saving lives.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who hosted the last of the Singh-focused blood drives on March 31 at Queens Borough Hall, applauded the courage of the two boys, saying that they inspire people to donate and provide for those in need. “Their courage is an inspiration for us to make sure they and all of those who rely on donated blood can always get their transfusions when they need them,” he said.
