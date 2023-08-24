Every week, hundreds of families make their way to Our Lady of the Snows in Floral Park for Sunday Mass. They exchange familiar smiles and handshakes, greeting their fellow community members. Ushers clad in burgundy suits guide people into the building. As they fill into the pews, sunlight streams through the stained-glass windows.
Mass is offered intermittently throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m and going through the late afternoon. But at 5:30 in the evening, another Mass begins — only this one is conducted exclusively in Malayalam, a language spoken in the Indian state of Kerala. Small, red Malayalam translations replace the Bibles. Traditional bells are rung throughout the service. And aside from recognizable, universal proclamations of “Alleluia,” every hymn, prayer and sermon is exclusively in the southern Indian dialect.
This weekly evening Mass is representative of the diversity of Our Lady of the Snows: According to the Rev. Kevin McBrian, the pastor of the church, 40 percent of the 1,140 families are Indian. Like some other parts of Queens, Floral Park is home to a robust Indian-American community, and many who are Catholic are avidly involved in Our Lady of the Snows.
“The Indian community is strong here in Floral Park,” McBrian said. Now in his 12th and final year serving the parish, he has gotten to know the community intricately and has learned nearly every individual’s name and story.
“What really struck me from the day I walked in here is the reverence and the holiness of the people,” he said. “The whole family comes: grandparents, parents, the children, grandchildren. I have been overwhelmed by the devotion of the people here.”
Originally from Kerala, Aloysius Arukattil has been a member of Our Lady of the Snows since 1992 and has emerged as a leader in the community. For the past three decades, he has experienced the welcoming and inclusive nature of the diverse church, which has contributed to his personal spiritual growth.
“Spiritually, I got a lot of guidance [here],” he said. “I grew spiritually myself, and I learned how to help others.”
Alongside other church members, Arukattil has been involved in welcoming Indian families who immigrate to Queens, especially in recent years. “When they come, we welcome them,” he said. “It’s a new country for them. So they come to the church and we guide them.”
Arukattil described how church members assist immigrant families in navigating everything from the Social Security office to the subway system.
“It’s an entirely different system. It’s a different world [for them],” he added.
Francis, who moved to Floral Park 20 years ago from India, affirmed how the church played an active role in his life.
“The church was very helpful,” he said, speaking about his early days in Queens. “So we adapted easily.”
His wife, Nirmala, agreed. “This church has changed us a lot,” she said.
While nearly half of the families at Our Lady of the Snows are Indian, the religious reality is very different in India itself, where Christians account for 2.3 percent of the population. Their religious minority status has made many vulnerable to persecution, especially in northern parts of the country. In southern states such as Kerala, however, Christianity is much more common. Many of the families who have found a spiritual home in Our Lady of the Snows came from Kerala, seeking to emulate their religious community in a new environment.
According to 2020 U.S. Religion Census data, there are 97 Catholic congregations in Queens, which make up 57.5 percent of total religious adherents in the county and 31.32 percent of the total population. Many are immigrants, and while it is widely known that the Latino community bolsters the church, Indian families also are contributing considerably.
Terrance Joseph, who immigrated from India to Floral Park in 2005, has raised his children in Our Lady of the Snows and deeply appreciates the community it fosters.
“One of the main things with this church is we welcome anybody who comes,” he said. Speaking about the many Indian families who access the church, he said: “Even though we come from different churches in India, we come together here.”
Joseph also spoke about the significance of Malayalam Mass, which used to be held on the second Saturday of every month but became a weekly tradition in 2016. The community still retains the importance of the original monthly Mass, and every second Saturday of the month typically sees a more robust turnout. Beyond that particular Mass, however, the Catholic Indian-American community attends services and events just as frequently.
“We are born and brought up in this language. We [went] to church and Mass in this language,” Joseph said. “There is a difference, especially in worship, to hear it in our own language. For me it’s a good feeling.”
When community members expressed interest in having a weekly Mass, the pastoral staff immediately accommodated their request.
“We are so grateful for the church to have this Mass every Sunday here,” Joseph said.
McBrian expressed gratitude for the diversity of his parish. “It was a great eye-opener for me to meet a new cultural group,” he said. There are also a number of Filipino residents who attend weekly services and share their cultural traditions with the rest of the parish.
The entire parish, composed of people from various backgrounds and cultures, is “close-knit,” according to the pastor.
“I am so happy with the people here. They support each other, they pray for each other,” he said. He emphasized how supportive members of the community are for one another’s endeavors.
“They come to everything, they come and help each other,” he said. “Whether it be at a Mass, a prayer, a street procession, a dance or some kind of outreach.”
Every July, Our Lady of the Snows celebrates the Feast of Saint Alphonsa, the first canonized Indian saint. A church committee ensures that funds are raised and a festive dinner is prepared at the end of the day. According to the pastor, the event attracts around 600 people every year, many of whom travel from neighboring states to experience the community celebration. Saint Alphonsa holds particular significance to Our Lady of the Snows because, like many parish members, she herself was from Kerala. According to McBrian, some older parish members even grew up with her, so to them and their families, the celebration is extremely personal. The event itself is a memorable one, with floats and drums being a major part of the festivities.
The pastor observed how, through sharing traditions like the Feast of Saint Alphonsa, the Indian community has preserved its members’ culture within the church. Additionally, candles and flowers are incorporated into certain celebrations, and many women wear traditional clothing to Mass.
“It’s nice to see how they can bring their cultural heritage into part of their practice of faith,” McBrian said. “They’ve cultivated themselves into the U.S Catholic Church, while maintaining some of their traditions from home. They really are a part of the American church, which is a beautiful thing.”
Other parish members have been eager to embrace their traditions and support the Indian community. Floral Park resident Virginia Patten has been coming to Our Lady of the Snows for 37 years and is appreciative of the church’s diversity.
“I’ve had friends or family who have come to Mass with me here, and [the] first thing they say is, ‘I love the diversity in your parish,’” she said. “In many parishes, it’s just once ethnic group. Not here. Everyone is so gracious and kind to each other.”
